Everyone’s moaning to the same tune — “Stop the world, I want to get off!” – with lyrics like “what on earth has happened to this country!” Six months of distancing and constant bad news has left us numb.
Plus the ongoing political changes have kept our heads spinning. No wonder so very many people just don’t want to hear another word. But we all must listen up!
Even if you’ll scream hearing another minute more of bad news, it’s better if you know what train is headed toward you. Please turn the television news back on and then read newspapers to get details or do an online search for the actual facts behind the news. Hustle over to the library and read some biographies if you can’t afford newspapers. Better be prepared or get your affairs in order.
Grit your teeth, because America may not return to “normal” unless your full attention is zeroed in on what action it’s gonna take.
My hangup (among several) is a compulsive need to know. Not gossip — facts. I want to know more than what happened, but how it came about. It’s like eating something delicious, then trying to replicate it by reverse-engineering the dish.
It’s the same with hearing the news, then understanding what happened to create this political result.
Reading history is similar. Nothing is new, and wars still happen when the same ingredients get sloshed together. That’s why understanding history is vital, like knowing an eruption is inevitable when soda and the vinegar are combined. Don’t say you never made a salt map volcano!
So I’m urging anyone with a political migraine to please dive back into the cesspool, so you can be the one who helps clear out the muck. Read the details on upcoming elections, state and federal, and the resumes of everyone who survived the primaries.
Skip the party tags and just read the candidate’s biographical details like the next bestseller. With straight-party voting gone, you’ll need to read about each race anyway, then maybe you’ll recall who it was you tagged as an idiot. Then choose the opponent. The “wrong” candidate even from your party can cause bigger problems with poor performance than imaginable.
Better hurry and start cramming! Only one more month before early voting begins. COVID-19 has hammered all publications badly so you’ll have to personally ferret out the details that matter to you. Without advertising, space doesn’t happen.
Start by going online to VOTE411.org, sponsored by the League of Women Voters. This site cites ballots and races in every county and state based on your address, for both parties. Don’t just assume that the good-old-boy incumbent (sorry but that’s usually the case) deserves being returned to Austin or D.C. Read up on everyone, especially judicial candidates. Whoever earns the black robe to sit behind the bench could be the very person you knew back when who was such a schmuck that even dog shows deserved a better judge.
The Nov. 3 election will be jam-packed with decisions awaiting you, the voter, whether you like any candidates or not. More than just the executive branch for 2021-24, you’re picking which useless Congresspersons will never earn their salary but will gobble up perks like jellybeans. That includes a few candidates who moved in state in time to get on the ballot! Many big issues in Texas’ 254 counties will be decided by these (often) little-known folks.
Man up! Woman up! Soldier up! Inform yourself real soon! By getting a feel for what a candidate has done or could might sidestep future actions that would knock our breath out. Our current lives are at stake in the hands of the wrong person. Choose carefully.
No one could have guessed how severely this coronavirus has affected everyone, much less the need for relief bills with more zeroes than anyone’s ever seen. In three months, Congress printed enough money to barely keep people alive, and then took a summer recess.
No Accountant-in-Chief has stepped forward to explain how we’re going to get over this pile of debt. It won’t be in my lifetime, maybe not the grandkids’. But many of us worry what spending trillions of dollars will do eventually, either to help or erode the very fabric of our lives.
Perhaps returning to board games of our youth would help strategize our way around current decisions. Playing chess and checkers makes you think! So does Monopoly, either getting rich buying Boardwalk properties and needing a Stay-Out-of-Jail card to tuck away. Those skills have real-life applications.
Only now, Life is not just a game. This election is for real and scary. To make the most educated decisions, find a pencil and start taking notes until you get a ballot to mark up! Vote early while you’re still alive and let some incumbents know how you feel.
That’s my two cents before the whatsit hits the fan.
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and a former volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s reader advisory board.
