If you thought Agatha Christie’s popular whodunits wove tangled webs, don’t look now because the ongoing congressional impeachment hearings seem to have come straight from her pen. Now all that’s needed is for that talented writer to unravel it for us.
Would that both sides were as genteel and civil in their disagreements as Christie’s prose. I may hate your opinions but I still like you a lot as a person. Why don’t we all agree to disagree, at least until the 2020 election?
Still, I’ve questioned several Republicans’ defense of the Trump-Ukraine deal. First was that whiney demand that “you can’t impeach a duly elected president.” That’s wrong.
Our forefathers knew politicians well enough to include Article II, Section 4 in the Constitution “that The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” What else could they do to get a full blown nutjob out of office?
This is the third “duly elected president” that has faced a congressional hearing to account for their actions. During the last one, citizens learned a whole lot more than they really wanted to know.
Like, no one ever caught Mrs. Clinton wearing a blue dress in public afterward.
Trump’s defense team is trying hard to connect Joe Biden to crimes, but that hypocrisy is cringeworthy. The president’s whole family serves as Cabinet advisers or in other high positions, yet he goes ballistic at other politicos helping unskilled family get hired.
Time to reinstate that old-timey ban on nepotism for everyone.
Then there’s Trump’s Marie Antoinette attitude. “Subpoena me? You’re kidding, right?” That Rule of Law keeps biting him on the tookus. He instructs his phalanx of lawyers to ignore every federal or state court order by pleading executive privilege as a presidential right. That’s where the term “lawyer up” came from, when even lawyers need separate counsel. So far Trump has stonewalled $7.3 million owed to the District of Columbia for inaugural expense overruns, so he’s probably hoping those legal bills go away, too.
That brings up the emoluments clause. I call it the stealing clause, because getting money for doing nothing is simply theft. Besides being against the law constitutionally, President Trump doesn’t think it applies to him. He took an oath not to use his high office for personal gain, but he hasn’t stopped trying to fill those hotel rooms at resorts around the world.
It’s not against the law for a president to be rich, but why didn’t an ethical one get elected? That’s probably a clue why those tax returns have also been ignored despite promises to deliver them.
A news anchor’s comment about Trump’s ill-timed tweets triggered a historical fact that seems pertinent. During the Civil War, if a wealthy Confederate chose not to fight (sound familiar?) he would hire a surrogate to take his place in the regiment forming, often for one or more Silver Eagle ($1,000) coins. When the contract was made, it often was sealed by the landowner shooting himself in the foot to prove he was unable to fight. If his mercenary returned alive from battle to claim the balance of his contract, the landowner might lose another toe if he couldn’t pay the balance. “Shooting oneself in the foot” became a metaphor.
Impeachment from office resembles what annulment is to marriage. A duly elected president takes a vow just like a duly married couple. But divorces happen. Even the Catholic Church allows annulments under certain circumstances, and evangelicals frequent Las Vegas wedding chapels after untying one knot, often regularly. What makes a presidential impeachment so different?
Voters have gotten things wrong as often as politicians have kissed ugly babies. Politics has skewed campaigns so badly that voters often don’t have a snowball’s chance to elect the candidate they really want. Voters are far more patient and usually suffer the fools they elect, so this third national crisis in history stands out because all have happened in the last 60 years. What does that tell us?
This time the “high Crimes and Misdemeanors” are just as egregious as the Constitution’s punctuation. While it’s unlikely Trump’s record of 12,000 recorded lies in three years will cause removal, other devious actions supply at least 10,000 other reasons he should not be the leader of this country. His liaisons with Russia, China, North Korea and Turkey make this American queasy, wondering who’s left to come save us after trashing NATO.
Republicans and Democrats alike should take a deep breath about now, because the odds of an impeachment by the Senate are small. Whatever the results of this hearing, the partisan divide will continue as Donald J. Trump blunders his way toward November 2020.
It is what it is. Justice won’t prevail until voters speak. May an extra million more of them come out than voted in 2016.
That’s my two cents preparing for Thanksgiving, which we all should celebrate for having a country worth fighting for.
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and a volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s 2019 reader advisory board.
