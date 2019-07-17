It’s steamy hot if not actually raining, so everything about July needs improvement. An idea for humor to get past the mid-year hump must wait for the arrival of distraught August.
The passing of H. Ross Perot was the catalyst to realize that good people will still emerge and soar, achieving more in 89 years than most mortals can conceive. A colossal man of minimal height, Ross Perot reeked of good deeds, honesty and patriotism and put his own money where his mouth was — into hospitals, museums, scholarships, you name it. No bankruptcy for him, just self-made millions spent philanthropically, making the world a better place. His word was his honor, whether you agreed with his solutions or not.
There is zero comparison between this respected American leader and the current chief executive of the nation, who comes out on the short end despite being a foot taller, proof that size is subjective.
Adjacent to Perot’s editorial eulogy in the Dallas Morning News was a letter subtitled “Democrats helped elect Trump,” citing statistics that Trump’s 2016 victory wasn’t because anyone actually liked the billionaire promoter but because the Democrats failed to nominate a more moderate candidate.
The highly disliked professional politician Hillary Clinton was primed to claim her throne, until a GOP platoon lined up to deny her. Both parties massaged their debates putting the most quotable candidate poll leader standing center stage.
What an election that was — two greedy, disliked candidates vying for leader of the free world! Three million votes behind Hillary, Trump slipped past his 15 GOP opponents then finessed the electoral count to win the office, meanwhile trashing every politician in D.C.
Deja vu bit me. Already 20-plus Dems have tossed their hats into the ring hoping to oust Trump. The shoe’s now on the other foot, but voters face the same quandary with candidates pitted against an unpopular standard bearer.
Since state primaries nationally aren’t in sync, many voters will lose out in either race. (The Texas primary often was held too late to count.) Republicans are short-changed a voice in this election by the lack of a presidential primary. The incumbent is not necessarily the choice of rank and file members, and polls indicate his numbers shrinking. If his MAGA base is really that “yuge” and the President seems hell-bent to keep his promises, why not let primary voters decide if they want those promises kept at all?
Why do the bureaucrats running either the Republican or Democratic national committees get to select candidates for national elections anyway? Who made up that rule? Taking elections out of the hands of voters is unfair and is nowhere sanctioned in the Constitution.
My mental buzzer replayed 1992, when I was so ticked off at national politics that I voted for third party candidate Ross Perot. His high-pitched whiney voice hit the nail on the head about many things, including the budget and Iran. He lost the election but was acclaimed for running the most successful third party candidacy ever. That meant his 20% siphoned away from Bush #41 and led to the Clinton dynasty. No Boy Scouts in that group!
A similar scenario could get replayed next year as candidates get shaken up and out by voters, but now the national debt has ballooned to $23-24 trillion. Half the universe is shaking their spears at the Trump Administration and the other half is ducking to hide their cash.
Who knows if President Trump’s base truly believes he’s still the man for the job or if millions of fingers are crossed that we won’t get blown up tomorrow? It’s a given that politics won’t change until the DNA of Congress changes, and evolution moves slowly. So are we stuck in maze forever or does a genuine white knight like Ross Perot exist, to come rescue us from The Swamp?
Do you really care that there are no walls on the southern border? Or do you feel rotten treating any human like scum? Can you live without avocados and guacamole the rest of your life or do you think that a compromise could give millions of people a future? Including US.
If my vote for Ross Perot was a mistake, worse was choosing Trump as between the rock and a hard place. I’ll bite a chicken’s head off before doing that again.
Speak up if you want to confess your political “oops,” but do try to squelch any tears. RIP Mr. Perot. That’s my two cents.
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Gainesville and a volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s reader advisory board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.