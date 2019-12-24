The day after Festivus came and it went
Faster than Superman, zipping past Advent,
Joyous Christmas celebrations’ glittering sheen
Leaving headaches and messy memories of ’19.
It’s mere days before the Georgian calendar ticks over to 2020, but this Chinese Year of the Pig? Sooey! Phooey! It’s been more feral hog than tasty bacon. If I had known what this year had promised last February, I’d have taken better notes preparing to be an occasional columnist.
Soon we’ll just be turning the pages of the ordinary calendar, not the zodiac’s one in the sky. That column will come in another month when maybe I’ll be prepared to discuss the upcoming (Jan. 24, 2020) Chinese Year of the Rat. Meanwhile, I’m happy to see this little Piggie get outta here.
It’s ironic how quickly American politics has ricocheted around the world, with leaders in United Kingdom, France, Turkey, Israel, Hong Kong and others facing interior turmoil, election travails and exterior war. All are volcanoes waiting to erupt. What’s up with that?
Horrible accidents are befalling dozens of humans at a time, and evil cults and gangs massacring even more in everyday places. It takes bravery just to get up and go to work every day, not knowing if your time will come prematurely.
It also takes faith, lots and lots of faith, to step out into the world and hope to make your mark and better yet, return to your family and loved ones at the end of the day.
Whatever one’s religion, denomination or belief system, or even those without, living in harmony on each step of the ladder is direly needed. Quoting Unity’s “Daily Word,” harmony is when two musical parts blend together. When people try harder to get along amicably, you can almost hear the world hum!
When we visited the Asian sub-continent (Sri Lanka specifically), I picked up a small ceramic souvenir that listed Buddhist wisdom. It’s been hanging above my kitchen desk ever since. Balance is required for harmony. It’s good daily guidance for anyone, Buddhists and Baptists, Christians and Muslims, Roman Catholics and Episcopalians, Evangelicals and Anglicans. Everyone, please stop fighting!
PEACE:
in Body is Health;
all organs working together to create your life
in Heart is Joy;
proving that lack of worry brightens your life
in Mind is Trust;
when mental calmness sorts out lesser aspects of humanity
in Brain is Wisdom;
letting gray matter coalesce thoughts to guide, lead and inspire
in Nature is Balance;
when all systems merge into harmony, flora and fauna flourish to benefit humanity
in Humanity is Satisfaction;
people working together can solve vexing problems amicably
in Country is Unity;
Ahh. Peace brings unity; hate feeds war
in World is Development.
World unity creates solutions without tariffs and saber rattling, with development shared equally.
It’s not a bad mantra for anyone and everyone. Just as the Ten Commandments have guided faiths that grew out of the rocky deserts of the Holy Land for many thousands of years, the Buddha’s principles led others across Southeast Asia from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific. That’s synchronicity.
When Jesus said, “My Father’s house has many mansions…” that says to me that there’s room in Heaven for all of us. Now if we’ll just learn to get along, people can start harmonizing. Psst — pass that on for 2020!
That’s my two cents and a wrap for 2019. Have a safe and happy New Year celebration, y’all!
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and volunteered on the Gainesville Daily Register’s 2019 reader advisory board.
