If anything is needed in the coming 45 weeks, think good vision.
(Oh come on — you get it, don’t you? 2020!)
The planet’s revolving into another year always seems to catch people by surprise. The celestial rotation generates a wave of reflection until about now, just after Epiphany or until the Christmas decorations are put away. Whichever comes first. It’s a gentle version of the seasonal time change.
Next week people will begin to settle into their routines, dig in to the job and try to figure out what life will throw at us this new year. That’s where 2020 vision is needed, if only we knew which aisle Walmart has moved it to!
Throughout 2019 my office stacked up like a recycling center with newspaper clips of column ideas, stuff to investigate or general things of interest. Politics and the state of the world will affect every one of these, but I won’t know which one to cover until I’ve stared hard at each of them before tossing!
One observance has bugged me without a single clipping reminder. Am I the only female alive who did not get the memo from the fashionistas concerning eyebrows? I can still see well enough to recognize that every girl, teenager or woman whatever their complexion has eyebrows that are big, thick and dark enough for a halfback or hockey goalie. They are so bold they resemble wings the have sprouted high above the nose, solid black eyebrows plastered by a sign painter! Notice the next time you sit down to watch TV. I’d love to know how this phenomenon happened. And why!
Vision and deep thought are both needed for the upcoming elections. Events are flipping poll surveys faster than real estate along I-35, but my one hope is that the trend toward every candidate’s relatives jumping into races everywhere would just stop. The Kennedys kicked it off in the ‘60s when Jack, Robert and Ted dove in backed by Papa Joe’s fortune. Then those went forth and begat, and now there are a jillion Kennedys serving the people. Why? Nepotism once was illegal.
Then along came … well, the Clintons tried. They started with Arkansas and then went national when Hillary jumped in. They never had the depth for a dynasty, but it’s said daughter Chelsea is just waiting in the wings to make her public debut. Probably after her parents quiet down a little.
The Bush family had lots of genetic ammunition. George H.W. #41 had valid service credentials that boosted him into the presidency. Two sons and several grandsons later, there are still Bush relatives waiting to serve. One even moved in-state just to get on a ballot and darned if he didn’t win, qualified or not. Voters seem impressed by names.
Which dynasty next? Could it be the Bidens? Or the Obamas? Both are possibilities but have thin ranks. Those chomping at the bit to get a turn most are likely the Trumps. With four children and one son-in-law currently serving in the POTUS #45 White House, now that’s a dynasty. All have fat checkbooks that could buy a ticket for many offices, with only resumes listing the family golf resorts.
Few of these high-profile name-brand tag-alongs seem suitable, much less qualified, to run for office. They’re sort of like Jimmy Carter’s brother, whose claim to fame was Billy Beer.
I’d like to start a petition to prohibit (OK, discourage) family members for running for any political job until their relative has been out of office for at least three years. If the RNC and DNC would agree to help stop this costly nepotism, voters might have options of two slates with viable candidates, sporting names less likely to fall into corruption, cronyism or graft. Not that ordinary folk couldn’t do that, but they’d have to learn how for themselves.
Sadly there are many more serious matters facing the country now. No one has a clue what will happen with the Democrat slate of candidates or if the Repubs will need to come up with a new slate, depending on what happens with the impeachment issue. Politics needs to stop causing the conflicts that are racking this country and learn how to fix the issues voters are concerned about. Start with term limits!
Once these questions are solved, then we should discuss climate change, world pollution (discussed here before) and the few dozen other clippings that are on the bottom of my stack.
But there just aren’t enough months in a year, divided by two, to cover everything that deserves my two cents of introspection!
Here’s hoping your new year will bring sharper 2020 visions than these.
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and volunteered on the Gainesville Daily Register’s 2019 reader advisory board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.