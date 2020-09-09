“Odd Couples” immediately brings to mind Felix and Oscar in the movie of the same name. Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau became the epitome for oil and water sloshing together but never mixing.
Their antics were usually hilarious traits, giving all of us a chance to tweak our family and frenemies. There are as many kinds of odd couples as there are situations.
Years ago, a high-ranking female priest in the Episcopal Church drew newspaper features about her longtime marriage to a minister in the Unitarian Church. She, who preached the Gospel and believed in the Trinity, had a husband (gasp), a man (that was OK) who led believers in Just One God.
Together, they led a quiet, godly life doing good things together — and separately.
Then there was a professional man we knew, a practicing Jewish jewelry dealer in Dallas, who married the cutest Baptist girl and then became a beloved Sunday School teacher in her home church.
Oil and water, actually mixing?
Those are just two examples of people I know who came to grips with their ingrained differences and dealt with them.
A more current version of Odd Couples in this 2020 Year of Strange Things is the marital liaison of Presidential Advisor Kellyanne Conway, the blonde pit bull who was known to attack any media person who dared ask a pointed question about the administration.
Equally opinionated is her husband George Conway, one of the co-founders of The Lincoln Project, an avidly “Never Trumper” PAC of loyal Republications formed in December 2019.
That Odd Couple made a decision in late August to step away from politics based on what was best for their four children. Kellyanne, one of Trump’s longest-serving aides, told the president she was leaving at the end of August. Hubby George took a similar retreat from his role on the Lincoln Project, plus a hiatus from Twitter.
Maybe their kids did an intervention on both of them.
The Odd Pair who led the way politically back at the turn of the century were Mary Matalin (R), spokeswoman for all the Bush family, and her equally outspoken spouse, James Carville (D) from Louisiana. She was as cute and articulate as he was bald and brash. Hard to believe them sharing a bedroom!
Those situations pale in comparison with First Lady Melania Trump and the president, whose rants about immigrants are historic. He’s the son of a Scotswoman who immigrated during the Depression, then marrying Melania in 2005. She immigrated from Slovenia in August 1996 on a tourist visa, becoming a naturalized citizen in 2006.
Couples’ antagonistic situations aren’t particularly amusing if they differ over politics. It’s one thing to write a letter to the editor fuming about a current situation and quite another when the adversary is cooking your dinner or mowing your lawn.
It’s unlikely our household is the only one split over politics in Cooke County. Our war pits Fox News against PBS, with someone leaving to read a book until the other comes to his/her senses.
Why shouldn’t such divisions happen? Even couples joined at the hip are two separate human beings who don’t have to see politics or finances in the same light. One might wave a MAGA hat and the other would slam the door hard enough to rattle the jamb.
A divided nation divided listens to every opinion, but coming together depends on the conversation that helps Odd Couples accept, if not agree, with the other.
So is disagreeing civilly such a bad thing?
Many families, both Blue and Gray, were faced with accepting their personal divisions after the Civil War ended.
One interesting case I read about was a 19th century speaker of the house, a slave owner, whose portrait had hung in the same spot for more than 150 years. It was decided to remove his portrait, but no one remembered a thing about him.
Under those circumstances, appropriate adjacent signage could have explained if he had attributes that (perhaps) balanced out his worst attributes — or if he deserved the demotion.
It was a common sin of many realms that people (without questioning) committed, because labor from any source advanced the world out of the Industrial Revolution and into modern times.
Christopher Columbus was seeking a route to the Orient, so landing on North America was as big a surprise to him as it was to the Native Americans, whose lives were changed irrevocably. Most would have died ignominiously and anonymously had Columbus not confirmed their existence.
So is it better to be misused or never discovered at all?
Just thinking out loud. Odd Couples who join a round table to talk things over become part of a new beginning.
That’s my two cents. What’s yours?
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and a former volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s reader advisory board.
