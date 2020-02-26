Everyone knows what next week’s about — the March 3 primary to winnow down the candidates for the 2020 national election. Dems have flooded the ballot for a chance to make a difference. Republicans think they are donkeys in more ways than one, so they don’t intend to change much, just rubber-stamp Mitch McConnell’s edicts. The Republican ballot is pretty well fixed.
No one except Trump is allowed to run. Heil Trump! He’s picked off countless “disloyal” staff members who disagreed with him, banned Bolton’s book from publication until after Nov. 3 and put the fear of the Devil himself into everyone working under his beady eye. Oh yeah, and granted pardons to 11 of his buddies who actually got convicted of many and various crimes. That judge was so unfair, he wailed.
That leaves millions of us registered voters on the road to Damascus, trudging along hoping for a political miracle to straighten out this tornado that’s destroying our country. Early voting ends Friday, but the first week turnout was up 67% over 2016. With Cooke County’s 26,000 eligible voters and the average turnout of maybe 6-8,000 ballots, this primary is well on its way to break records.
That’s a lot of concerned “rural” citizens who wanted their opinions known and counted, so they came early. If that’s not you, get hopping. The totals will translate into that vague result called delegates going to the national conventions this summer, who actually decide which candidate will be on the November ballot. It’s a lousy system, but it is what we’ve got.
This week’s Two Cents is directed to the unvoted, whatever your party, whatever your faith. Some might know that the Pharisee Saul was going to Damascus to murder those traitorous Jews who had come together as The Way, early Christian believers. As he neared the city, a bright light knocked him to the ground and a voice demanded, “Saul, why are you persecuting me?” Asking who he was, the voice answered, “I am Jesus, whom you are persecuting.” No one was visible — only the voice — and Saul’s traveling companions were speechless.
Saul got up from the ground but was blinded, so he was led into Damascus by the hand. For three days he neither ate, drank or saw. His wicked reputation had preceded him, and everyone in Damascus knew of his evil intentions, but God sent Ananias to restore his sight and tell him what to do. Ananias did and Saul was filled with the Holy Spirit and baptized, washing away his sins. Afterward, he became known as Paul.
With apologies for editing Scripture, it seems reminiscent of our current situation. We are all on the road to Damascus, needing an eye-opening conversion to see things clearly. Many are already blinded. Though not beset by Roman soldiers, we face a government intent on punishment that threatens to dismantle everything we hold dear — nature, animal species, clear water, fresh air, the rule of law, national unity and international peace.
Millions have already been bought by the promises of free. Free education, free health care, free childcare, monthly stipends, no taxes, new cars, anything to ring your bell. Rallies turn out thousands of people cheering candidates who offer freebies so they’ll be returned to office. What debt? They’ll print more cash. Don’t worry, your great-grandchildren can pay it back.
It resembles the Bolshevik Revolution a’coming. There is no free lunch, people! There is the power of the ballot to make corrections and put our government back on a better path. Give it a hard look.
In 1917 starving peasants fought the Russian monarchy for that freedom and won — but the communists, then socialists, seized control from their grasp. It happens, and that’s what Putin is trying to do now, tweeting disinformation to influence us, thus our election. Everyone must learn to see it, recognize it, then neutralize it!
Personally, I come from a long line of fighters who believed in freedom, hard workers who earned what they had and attacked life’s problems seriously. Life was never fair or easy, but they played the hand that was dealt them. My forefathers and mothers prevailed and fought for this country’s freedoms for three centuries.
Feisty runs in my bloodlines. I’m not afraid to fight for what I think is right — for everyone, not just me. Politics requires that of all of us in the coming months decide where our own line is drawn. Don’t let a hateful bumper sticker speak for you. Be prepared for a conversion on this road to Damascus!
If things could get any more complicated, they probably will. Meantime, your honest, enlightened and thoughtful vote on March 3 might steer the right candidates toward the chute that leads to the presidential election this fall. Or maybe not.
That’s why I believe in divine providence. Humans need all the help they can get. That’s my two cents for Leap Year!
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and a former volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s reader advisory board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.