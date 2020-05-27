This Memorial Day weekend was vastly different than before. Living through endless days of rain and thunderstorms, usually welcome, has put the kibosh on the usual pre-summer holiday. “Celebrating” during pandemic has focused the magnifying glass on what’s really happening, and it ain’t pretty.
Some anxious quarantine-ers (is that a word?) pulled on their swimsuits and headed for the lakes or beach, only to find they were not alone. Now they’re probably infected with COVID-19. Distancing fever has done in the party people.
The main perils we faced over the weekend were fire ant mounds, so it was easy to slink inside and watch the National Memorial Day Concert saluting service members on PBS. That was followed by the History Channel three-part documentary “Worlds at War,” a special that detailed what had happened between 1914 and the end of World War II. There were many moving parts in the first three decades of the 20th century, but my major takeaway was that when huge egos get into swinging range, a war will erupt, sure as shooting.
That connection sort of solidified at least one strong feeling I had concerning this year’s 75th anniversary of the ending of WWII. For younger readers, here’s a broad-brush rundown on how events in the 20th century still affect us today.
German Fuehrer (don’t know how to make an umlaut!) Adolf Hitler hated anyone who wasn’t like him (i.e. brutal psychopath), so he worked Germans into a frenzy and convinced them that killing all non-blue-eyed blondes would benefit the country. Thus began the extermination of millions of Jews, gypsies, Poles and other ethnic minorities across Europe, soon invading Russia because Hitler hated Josef Stalin, too.
When Hitler began the air blitz on Britain, Prime Minister Winston Churchill paid a visit to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, requesting military aid to help stop the despot and save Europe. Meanwhile, another big ego, Japan’s Gen. Tojo, bombed U.S. ships in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, thus beginning the war in the Pacific. The world was in flames, and the U.S. fought on both fronts. Hitler committed suicide, and Japan surrendered in 1945, but millions had perished because of the monumental egos of men who wanted to control the world.
Memorial Day honors all who fought and perished in all American wars. Freedom truly isn’t free, and those soldiers paid our tab. Remembering their sacrifice should be a reminder why voting wisely to choose our leaders is so vital.
World War I erupted in 1914 between monarchies, but President Woodrow Wilson was a pacifist and resisted sending American boys to fight in Europe. He finally did just in time to get soldiers training in Kansas infected with the virus that spread to Europe, called the Spanish flu. Millions died in 1918.
My, how history does repeat itself.
The Roaring Twenties joyfully signaled the end of the Great War and Wilson’s tenure, followed by Warren Harding and then Calvin Coolidge in the Oval Office. The good times ended with the collapse of Wall Street in October 1929, just before Herbert Hoover won the presidential election and Hitler’s rise began in Germany. People were starving everywhere.
Hoover was ill suited to fight the Great Depression. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, elected to his first of four terms in 1933, took on the challenge. While mine was not a family that adored FDR as many did, his administration created Social Security to keep millions of impoverished senior citizens alive and created jobs for younger men with the Works Progress Administration, helping to end the Depression.
Then along came WWII. As Hitler occupied country after country, Britain single-handedly fought back, until Churchill asked Roosevelt for help. Those statesmen saved the world and put their countries back to work.
The size of a candidate’s heart, brain and ego drives a person’s actions. Some big egos “do good” and quite a few are all mouth, doing only for themselves. Others are Cowardly Lions. Sometimes it’s difficult to separate out who is which, or to resist the family tradition of voting like granddaddy did, viewing candidates and parties with fresh eyes. Each of us can help preserve the nation and boost world peace by recognizing qualified and honorable people.
Coming soon, battles will continue over voting options and voters rights. The Texas Supreme Court and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals are already monkeying with decisions resisted by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton about allowing all voters the right to vote by mail, as millions want and at least five states already enjoy. Not only senior citizens are vulnerable to COVID-19; standing in line at the November election could be a medical hazard for everyone. Why President Trump fears mailed ballots will jeopardize his re-election is unknown, because he votes by mail!
Only free elections will sustain this Republic, and mailing a ballot is no more fraught with fraud than are crony politicos lurking at the polls. Convincing Texas’s representatives of this may be difficult, especially with partisan judges. Perhaps your vote in the July run-off or the November general election may indicate you mean business.
If you’ve moved this year, be sure to register to vote at the new address. That’s my two cents for the last week in May.
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and a former volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s reader advisory board.
