Our Ghost Ship sailed Friday, March 27, from Port Fort Lauderdale, headed for the Panama Canal and coastal points onward to Los Angeles, but we never walked the gangplank. Two nervous kids had a hissy fit at the idea of us cruising in a viral petri dish.
We paid for the bucket-list trip just before the New Year when whispers began lapping onshore from China, but two weeks later my antennae had already started buzzing with concern. We officially canceled in February, 10 days after the spreading virus hit America and six weeks before we were due to cast off. Our cruise, scheduled to dock last weekend, was eventually canceled before departure.
I mention the time frame particularly because we hadn’t used any of the pleasures Princess Cruise Lines had promised, except buying their “Platinum” insurance plan that offered full cash refunds! Multiple emails and calls later to customer service and … well, the good news is that we got a partial refund. The bad news is that the other half was a voucher for our next cruise that expires in June 2021. In what lifetime? Cruise promoters really know how to jest!
The best news was avoiding exposure and quarantine that has cost thousands of people their lives and probably bankruptcy for many. Had we gone, the postcards we’d have mailed home from this Cruise to Nowhere, knowing a pandemic was bearing down upon the world, would have resembled the iceberg’s shadow sweeping across the bow of the Titanic. The coronavirus is as massive as an iceberg and the whole world is praying to stay afloat and survive.
The victims are the 200-plus million Americans with no job, the 250 million with food and shelter insecurity and 275 million socially isolated folks hoping to avoid catching this devil virus. Everyone’s world has been upended by this pandemic; nothing is the same. None of us are either.
Parents draw my greatest empathy, trying to ease their children’s anxiety while overseeing online school lessons online, keeping the household going, all on a 24/7 basis.
Lost jobs and paychecks are frightening, especially for those who work on the “gig” basis, hourly for tips and with no benefits backup. Worse, these are the people most of us depend on for our entertainment, for outings into “public,” going to socialize and maintain our humanity. But now we huddle at home, the restaurants and movies closed, the bars and venues shut down, leaving only the essential businesses to keep the economy crawling. Even religion suffers from the required distancing.
Essential businesses for the governor aren’t necessarily those I’d pick. On my short list is even a really bad pedicure, else I’ll call my vet grooming salon and plead to get worked in. No polish, just cut ‘em short! Everyone is having to sacrifice.
Everyone’s life now depends on those heroes who go out daily and keep the rest of us alive: public servants of every sort, medical people from every specialty, and those who supply the vital framework we depend on. All get five gold stars in their crown but deserve many more for their exhausting and dangerous work.
My personal list includes the many media people who are in danger for keeping us informed. Newspaper reporters, editors and advertisers are so essential that I can’t imagine doing without any of them. For that matter, without the lineman to keep the electricity and Bluetooth flowing, there would be no news online or on air, either.
Whether you agree or not, don’t shoot the messenger. Just thank them all. Take those Starbucks dollars you can’t spend now and plunk them down on a newspaper subscription or advertisement. That’s the best way to show any business your appreciation.
How else will you know if Dollar General has toilet paper in stock without that flyer? Or would you prefer standing at the end of a very long line waiting to get into Walmart since their occupancy limitation began? How else would you know without the news?
At home distancing and quarantine is wasteful. No one needs a second daily nap after getting a full 12 overnight! The weather hasn’t boosted any spirits with rainy days every day, leaving yards too mucky for a spring cleanup or too cold to start planting. Wee children may not understand the implication of Easter and Judeo-Christian faiths, but they know an Easter basket without candy eggs is just wrong. Who reschedules Easter egg hunts?
What’s it gonna take, I wonder, to get this USS Pandemic uprighted?
The captain of the Titanic, not to mention the recently fired and heroic Navy Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Roosevelt, didn’t abandon their bridge during their catastrophes. And they didn’t try to rearrange deck chairs either.
I tend to think voters everywhere will remember those who did their duty and those others who always blame someone else. None of these memories would fit on a postcard, but My Two Cents isn’t enough to buy a panoramic one.
Stay safe out there, people, and keep your distance! Easter blessings to all.
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and a former volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s reader advisory board.
