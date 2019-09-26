Jesus was quite a teacher and at times he could smack his disciples when they didn’t understand. The red sky at night forecasting fair weather is what was written (Matt. 16:2-3), but he fussed, “ye can discern the face of the sky but can ye not discern the signs of the times?”
So loosely translating my King James Version, I’ll ask you readers the same thing. Are we also the hypocrites Jesus named? “The times they are a’changing,” sang Bob Dylan, who must have channeled Matthew as well.
Guns aren’t the only red flags grinding our gears, if you recall this commentary last time. Whassup with the state of politics in America? The current administration almost makes mayhem sound calm, but that’s SOP for a dictatorship. (For you youngsters, that’s a World War II term for “Standard Operating Procedure”.)
If ever an American president deserved the distinction of being the third ever impeached, it is The Donald. Those Articles were included into the Constitution because the Revolutionary statesmen knew the fledgling nation needed laws, rules and an even keel to survive, lest scofflaws take advantage and scuttle its existence.
Woe is us, saith Pogo. So far our elected Congress has failed to act upon a multitude of issues listed as impeachable offenses the last three years, not to mention the 10,000 lies that have been proven. With 13 months before the 2020 election, it’s too late now. The goofus hasn’t accomplished anything admirable in three years, though he has wreaked havoc on every continent and insulted the Queen of England besides. Impeachment proceedings take longer than that.
So no, we’re stuck. But heads up, we’re Americans! Let the madness stop here by red flagging any candidates who don’t pass muster.
No, no, no! The DNC and RNC are ample proof of their lousy judgment. Let’s ask someone who doesn’t have a PAC.
If we can license drivers and pilots, surely we can create guidelines for deciding who is fit to hold office before spending money to print a ballot. The Democratic debates will help winnow down the remaining 10 candidates, and it would be nice if the GOP put up another candidate to battle Trump in a primary. His “base” may love The Donald, but they are only 30% of the Republican field. Give someone else a chance to beat him.
Election to any public office is almost winning the lottery; everyone should ask if their preferred candidate is worthy of a lifetime of our tax money. Their benefits are phenomenal. Candidates will scream like banshees at privacy invasion but so what? If they want the job, they gotta work for it. Like releasing their tax returns and college grades. Up front, no stalling.
Here’s a start. We need professional assurances of: 1) Intelligence — what’s their IQ? Grades in college? 2) Mental acuity — if they can play chess they might qualify for commander in chief. Add and subtract? Someone needs to create budgets and stop trying to fire the Fed. 3) Personal stability — give them a Rorschach test and have professionals analyze and publish it. We have a right to know who’s crazy as a loon or has a second child complex. 4) Health — they get a fortune in medical care after they are elected but how about now?
5) Physical abilities — can they walk and chew gum simultaneously or take golf vacations frequently? 6) Emotional health — who’s in their family tree and how many are swinging off the branches? 7) Are they self-made or self-ish? More than three divorces should count somewhere.
You get the drift. Elections aren’t voting for the homecoming court. Politics should be about finding who is good enough to work for us.
Start judging candidates of any party rigorously; red flags should be quickly attached to anyone questionable. If they belong in jail before the election, why wait until they take the oath to find out they are seriously deviant legally, ethically or morally? If someone gets a red flag from you, let us hear about it.
If you scored the current administration, both elected and appointed officials, under the criteria high schoolers face taking the SAT and the college acceptance exams, they would tank! Every cabinet position has already failed either from poor choice to the churning turnover or nonexistent budgeting.
That’s why it’s up to us to vote more better and smarter people into office, though flipping a coin has been the predominant method the last couple of decades. If only someone would walk on stage who can actually explain how they would put our country on a straight course.
Party doesn’t matter; both are flakey. The Republic for which we stand is no longer the democracy we love. Let’s vote it back — very, very thoughtfully — at every election between now and then.
Do your homework. We only have 13 months to figure out who to trust. That’s my two cents.
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Gainesville and a volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s 2019 reader advisory board.
