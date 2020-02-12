Mick Mulvaney demanded this of Americans last fall when the investigation of the Trump White House was just beginning. “Everyone does it,” he said. That sounded like a teenager explaining bad behavior, and sure enough, it was and he did.
Our nation has devolved into such bitter camps that it almost puts the American Revolution, the Civil War and perhaps even the 1950s McCarthy era to shame. We are so strongly and equally divided now — 45% for vs. 45% against — that politics resembles a sumo wrestling match. Anything I say or write will have equal cheers and jeers, but accepting the fact that we all don’t agree doesn’t mean that we must be disagreeable. Let’s search for that common thread that used to bind us together, and then stumble forward rebuilding our mutual interests that once made this nation great. Currently, they’re gone.
The American belief in our rule of law has been dismantled. Trump’s impeachment by the House and the Senate’s denial of his responsibility makes us all question the validity of our Republic. Hypocritical American leaders have jettisoned this nation to the bottom of world opinion polls.
The last five months, I’ve read and clipped and strived to figure out how all this nasty partisanship developed. While everyone pretty much knows who started it, I’m asking “why.” What reason does any one person have to seek the highest office in this world and then systematically begin destroying everything it stands for? A man who whines constantly about people not being “nice” to him is the epic picture of a spoiled schoolyard bully who never learned how to “make nice” himself. His behavior would shame any parent’s conscience.
But I digress. For most of this century Republicans and Democrats have taken turns leading this country through world crises. While the parties were always rivals, never can I recall such exhibitions of hatefulness. You expect such rivalry between sports teams, but they shake hands after the game. Not Trump!
Such “tribal” reactions in politics isn’t critical of Native Americans. They weren’t the ones breaking frontier treaties as did the greedy politicians in Washington. The “tribal attitudes” so visible now only describe how the politicos oppose each other at every step regardless. Both are out for blood, ready to scalp and kill the other.
Well, it shouldn’t be “winner take all” as the White House has required. Bring out the peace pipe, please! This nonsense must stop. Civility must return to society but especially within Congress. Vote out anyone, whether family or neighbor, who continues to snark!
The next eight months are a gauntlet to be run by those who say they want “to serve the public good.” Some actually mean it. It’s the voter’s to decide who is good enough to win this prize. Great wealth and power is earned with each election, so incumbents fight like banshees to stay in office. Those who fight dirty to keep the job is why a constitutional amendment for term limits is so badly needed! Congress won’t pass it so we must demand it.
It’s during these primary battles underway that you truly must scrutinize candidates, especially the poll favorites, and don’t believe the misinformation tossed at you.
The Iowa caucus is over, not a shining moment for the Dems, but at least they got to vote. Republicans didn’t have an option besides Trump. That messy caucus should have signaled this nation into updating the whole primary scheme, making it equitable for all 50 states. No more of this 99% white voters in a small state setting the standards for the whole country!
Holding a “jungle” primary is one way to give everyone a choice simultaneously, and it certainly can’t be controlled by either party. California tried it a few years ago, and voters surprised everyone by choosing candidates all from one party. I kind of like the transparency of the idea, by needling politicians into reducing tribal vengeance!
More recently a letter to the Dallas Morning News seemed brilliant to me. The writer suggested a National Primary Day by first dividing the country into quadrants, to equalize the population without gerrymandering. Sticking to official state lines and 12 states per quadrant, and pairing the leftover two where needed to equalize the population, this quadrant idea would keep regional similarities together. Southwesterners and New Englanders are not alike.
No candidate, especially for president, would get an advantage over another, which is usually what happens with Iowa and New Hampshire voting first. Same-day voting might even reduce Russian hacking interference because they wouldn’t know where to start!
Something different needs to happen soon to start reducing the enmity and hatred amongst us. Texas political bigwigs should take note of such suggestions and start accomplishing what voters actually want. It doesn’t take a pricey survey to take action, but voters can do that in the ballot booth.
In “The Tale of Two Cities,” British author Charles Dickens described the French Revolution, “It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.” The same applies now.
That’s my two cents.
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and volunteered on the Gainesville Daily Register’s 2019 reader advisory board.
