Banned Books Week was last month, and it goes against the grain of America to tell someone else what book they cannot read. It’s so wrong.
That said, I’ll admit to some words and phrases I could do without:
—Fake news
—Witch Hunt
—I don’t know, I’ll have to think about it
—I didn’t do it. No, maybe I did. But they did it first.
—Lock him/her up
—Perfect conversation
—Beautiful wall
—Tweets
—Executive privilege
—The fact of the matter is
And from another sector annoying speech habits that grate:
—So… like … you mean…
—No problem (substituting for you’re welcome)
—Whatever
You get the drift.
Setting the Medal of Honor standard
News released on Oct. 3 was bittersweet, that Arlington got the nod over semi-finalist Denver, to claim the planned $150 million National Medal of Honor Museum, slated to open in 2024. Funds for the museum allegedly will be raised from private donors.
It’s not being a sour grape because entertainment friendly Arlington certainly has drawing power, but … dang! Gainesville is and was the first Medal of Honor City in the nation, and it wasn’t even mentioned in the article or editorial in the Dallas Morning News as having done anything in behalf of our war heroes. That’s is a big downer to me.
Maybe the MOH Board and Committee could extend a public invitation to the Arlington honchos early next year and offer some hints on how to do it. Gainesville has had practice in generating community spirit for our Metal bearers, starting from scratch.
That’s worth a seat on their crummy board. Pfft on Arlington!
Aren’t we North Texas too?
Then there’s another thing on my bummed list that needs repeating. The 2019 North Texas Giving Day was held by the Communities Foundation of Texas on Sept. 19, and these philanthropists enhance donations to thousands of certified North Texas nonprofits.
But guess what folks? Cooke County is not included in North Texas, and the three or four groups listed locally did not get the extra percentage that was split among all the “real” North Texas nonprofits.
This factoid just yanks my chain every time it comes up. Not being a part of North Texas — like all the other Red River counties are, from Clarksville to Wichita Falls — is mind-boggling.
This happened, apparently, in the 1940s when the Federal Communications Commission was divvying up bandwidth for television stations nationally. Being the two largest city/counties, Dallas and Fort Worth each got a station. There was no “metroplex” then; homes with televisions had tall antennas outside on their roofs. Any county that touched Dallas or Tarrant County borders could pick up the signal, so Weatherford/Parker County could receive (then) WFAA. Collin County was in between so Sherman got its own station, that allegedly Gainesville citizens could pick up. If it couldn’t, then the Ardmore station was allowed a little more power for it to slide across the Red River.
The recently retired WFAA Channel 8 host John McCaa, whom we met at a journalism event, corrected the coverage the night after we met him and complained, but all other local stations still have a banner that blocks Cooke County on weather forecasts. Pay attention when you’re watching whichever station discusses the weather and see how Gainesville is ignored (or blocked).
Somehow the status stuck that Cooke County wasn’t a part of North Texas. The Communities Foundation still believes it, and won’t share their bounty with us “pore thangs.” But we are North Texas, yes we are!
It’s time for a 70-year-old scheme to get fixed. Our Gainesville City and County leadership needs to stand up and scream—STOP IT!
If we’re not a part of North Texas, how do people get to WinStar Casino anyway?
The farcical truth
On the up side, last weekend was the closing of “Noises Off,” Butterfield Stage’s delightful production of a British farce written by Michael Frayn in 1982, using a 400-year-old scheme dating to Shakespeare. Farces can be some of the most mindless, funny examples onstage producing laughs at things so — dumb? — that outrageous mirth ensues. The cast of “Noises” Off” had rapier-quick timing, which was tricky with eight doors in a two-story moveable set and a tongue-twisting script. All were super talents behind the roles.
What hit me hard was the similarity between the shenanigans within a 30-plus-year-old British farce and what is currently happening in Congress and in Parliament. All include a bunch of loonies running around slamming doors, smacking each other, dropping their pants and engaging in banal misbehavior, but in theatre we can laugh at them and ourselves. In government, eh — it’s not quite so funny.
Go see the next Butterfield performances and see what similarities may jump out at you. Write off the tickets as political research.
The frugality of prosperous people
My parents were children of the Great Depression and World War II, so it was natural for everyone to skimp and make do. But my DNA was formed in Scotland, so naturally I was born frugal. Then as our world expanded and prosperity ruled, we began feeling affluent and only then noticed that we were fouling our own corner of the world. Thus was born recycling, and then environmental consciousness and now, lo! The trait has evolved into sustainability and I am now an Ethical Shopper!
Which is how cheapskates disappeared from the dictionary and from society. Now that’s progress.
I know all this 'cause I read it in the newspaper. Haha.
If you started wondering about something while wandering down the picked-over candy aisle looking for Halloween treats, let me know. We might have something in common.
That’s my two cents for October.
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Gainesville and a volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s 2019 reader advisory board.
