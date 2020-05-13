What on earth is wrong with the leaders everywhere? Officials run around like headless chickens — utterly clueless while wreaking havoc. Where’s the plan that solves everything politicos have screamed about?
Nowhere, nonexistent. Every mandate or law seems meant to be broken by the very parties that issued the order in the first place.
The recent case of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order on businesses remaining closed until COVID-19 cases declined is typical. The idea to restrict people’s need to socialize backfired, then exploded. Gov. Abbott walked back his executive order, the judge who followed the rule of law got blamed and then the heavies moved in supporting the stylist who broke the law. Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Dallas for a trim hoping to earn some points. Protests over people’s rights followed and probably lawsuits have been filed.
All because of what? Laws all have repercussions, and this executive order wasn’t thought through. Whether it is Gov. Abbott, President Trump or all the elected congressional idiots “serving” us, politicos scramble to take action before asking: Is this right? Is this lawful? Is it helping or hurting the people? Or even, does it solve the problem? Heaven forbid, can we afford to do this right now or if there is an alternative idea?
Politicians — please stop the partisan infighting and do something positive!
Consider the four multitrillion-dollar CARES packages passed barely a month ago. The economy is in such ruins that help was rightfully passed by Congress — but done the wrong way! Small business aid going to Wall Street corporations? Unreal! No wonder the first $3.2 trillion package was gone within days. Then the president fired the federal oversight person for calling foul!
To me that’s sinful, even if some call the Democrats liberal socialists. Unemployment statistics are at levels exceeding the 1929 Great Depression. Does the conservative far right really want millions of people to starve, as Texas’s lieutenant governor suggested about elderly virus victims?
Balancing all the needs is a huge problem, but leadership has been painfully weak, if not abysmal. As Gov. Abbott walked back his recent ruling on premature business openings, consider the many that President Trump has issued, revoked and then fired someone over just this year alone. Too many to count.
Everyone should wear masks, Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx recommended, which we followed. Now the White House is falling out of love with the best medical team we’ve had (and trusted) in some time, ignoring that advice about masks. POTUS is far too vain to wear one and has influenced Vice President Mike Pence to avoid it too, mocking the rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at a recent promo-stop at the famed Mayo Clinic.
The White House is on the way to becoming a viral hotbed with two staff associates testing positive. Anyone want to bet when Congress or the White House gets “DO NOT ENTER” tape wrapped around the front columns?
Respectful citizens are being dosed with bad advice from persons elected to be smart! POTUS suggests an IV or whiff of disinfectant to cure the virus. Lysol quickly posted a disclaimer of Trump’s “sarcastic” comment.
If I had any clout, I’d call for a constitutional convention to repeal and replace the roles of a political president and vice president with lay leaders from business who have the skills to run a country without ruining it. No more “D” and “R” parties getting in the way; the bureaucrats are taking care of business anyway.
My ballot for top job Executive Officer: Mitt Romney, Bill Gates, Mark Cuban or even a couple of governors who have offered steady leadership during this pandemic. An actual statesman would be excellent, for mending our fences worldwide. Lots are seriously broken.
For second in command, the Vice EO, I’d seek a visionary to focus on long-term planning, a general or logistical person to provide qualified advice about information technology and the digital world of the future, like Walmart or Amazon execs. Where did Gen. Colin Powell or Rex Tillerson go anyway?
A Secretary of the Treasury should be a person who understands numbers, like Michael Bloomberg. When this virus spins itself out, every country on earth will need a guru with financial moxie to repair the convoluted economics and restore stability to people’s lives and jobs.
The voids in American leadership are worse than the virus. To avoid the insanity of repeating mistakes, every potential appointee or candidate must pass a psychological profile and IQ test as required by the Department of Defense. If the FBI and CIA can weed out unstable persons, Congress, White House and the courts come next. No name gets on a ballot without passing scores and 20 years of tax returns, no exceptions.
The federal government has millions of employees, bureaucrats taking care of business created by Congress. Offices created during the American Revolution have been swamped by American ingenuity. Let’s start running the United States like an actual business answering to stockholders, starting with firing some folks!
Restored health and world peace will follow! That’s my two cents.
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and a former volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s reader advisory board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.