I was all set to rip into other issues this week but frankly, the rising COVID-19 case count became too glaring to avoid. The entire Metroplex counties adding thousands of cases daily? Ho hum.
But when little old Cooke County edges past 60 cases with two deaths, then it’s time for us all to take a hard look at this virus. This time last month, we felt comparatively “safe” with five diagnoses.
What really got me last week at the grocery store was this mid-30s woman laughing with a friend and fist bumping “what the hey, I’m not gonna wear a mask! This is my independence at stake here….” Yada yada yada.
I stayed 20 paces behind her, just in case her jubilant mood was laced with toxic droplets, and then quickly veered down the next aisle. What was that selfish biddy thinking?
What I’m thinking is that this pandemic is nothing to sneer at. It’s real, it’s vicious, and any one of us could catch it, share it and die from it in a nonce. That’s Shakespearean prose for “mighty dang fast.”
The only thing — right now — standing between me and a loose viral droplet fluttering through the air at any store in town is a mask. Should I be one of those unknown carriers, the mask I’m wearing is keeping it from fluttering into the air and up your nose.
How silly, you say. You can’t make me! How juvenile and foolish to think that “the media” is making this all up. Those who truly believe that this pandemic is a hoax truly needs everyone’s help!
If you newspaper readers (bless you all!) would take up my torch, maybe together we can individually find neighbors, relatives, or that person in town who never reads newspapers or much else, who never watches network news — and together maybe we can show at least a few people the light.
Think of this campaign as being the canary in the mine shaft. You know, miners go to work daily with a bird in a cage to signal noxious fumes. If the bird keels over, the miners know to hit it on high and vamoose. The problem with COVID is that there is no known bird that can tweet goodbye.
The alternative to wearing a mask and distancing when out in public is to ignore medical advice. Constitutional rights disappear when you start gasping for air and race to the ER, where you hope the medical team can shove a ventilator down your throat to save your life.
Frankly, that uncomfortable and inconvenient mask is a better choice, if that keeps me healthy at home with family. It’s a darned lot cheaper than the medical bills reaching naysayers. ICU beds aren’t free at all! They run more than $1,000 per day, so your independence will cost you for the rest of your life.
People are already hot under the collar about this. Free speech is also loud.
“Don’t you tell me what to do!”
“I’m healthy and not spreading anything!”
“This is only about fear and panic!”
Say what you want, friends and readers, but a half-million deaths worldwide sounds very real to me. So was the “Spanish Flu” of 1918. So was the Bubonic Plague in the Middle Ages, but instant communications didn’t exist then. There was no warning the Black Death was blowing their way.
If only none of us had pre-existing conditions, like age, chronic diseases, obesity, bad habits, bad genes, oh, what else? Oops, we’re all fair game! So far this month, a thousand Texans daily are being diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Still many feel bulletproof. A new trend of stupidity that just erupted is younger, bored-stiff adults holding COVID parties. Yeah, come on over and let’s infect each other. We’ll get herd immunity.
My generation called that Russian Roulette.
That’s why I feel we should all reach out to help lead our friends and relatives out of their inner stupidity and toward some lucid thinking.
Sure, we all hate what COVID-19 has done to 2020. It sucks. Everyone is miserable. But if the complainers would just shut up and wear a mask, it’s a step toward making it safe enough for kids to get back in classrooms. Maybe you can see your distant family members again before you — or they — die. You’ll feel the hugs we all are missing, you’ll actually see the smiles reflected in people’s eyes sweating behind their masks. Maybe you’ll help the economy perk up step by step.
Good things will happen when each of us cooperate in making this virus go away. That’s my two cents and I’m sticking with it.
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and a former volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s reader advisory board.
