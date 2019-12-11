T’was two weeks before Christmas and I wanted to cry.
The only thing hanging outside was a tree full of mistletoe!
But ‘round our place ‘twas a twister at work
Swirling down the road and stopping with a jerk.
Our house was the target that only we could love
‘Cause the light most visible was on the stove.
To say we were lagging was an understatement so vast
That the family knew Santa would reach us last!
Those needy faces showing glances so sad
Made me laugh at the pathetic faces they had.
The decorations overflowed from the attic above
Exactly where last year they’d been shoved.
Yes, it was time to do something about it —
Christmas is coming lickety split!
If I blew past the Solstice, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa — too bad.
My spirits so far were stuck on “sad.”
But people need this joyous time of year
That heals those negatives that only breed fear.
Like politicians who can suck the life out of a stone
Feed people’s miseries by tweeting on phones.
The laughter we wanted wasn’t funny but snarky,
The hope that inspires turned evil malarkey!
The Christ Child’s birth is a living Truth,
Even when Santa and Rudolph land on your roof.
What if that jolly gent’s sack was stuffed so full
Of Peace on Earth and Goodwill for All?
If only Santa could deliver food to the millions
Who lack sustenance but are ever so willing
To tame the climate and respect our earth,
And compromise always to keep moving forth.
While Santa considers packing his sleigh,
Let’s hope other treasures are in that freight.
Like common sense for all who lack it
When dealing with money from our pockets.
Truth, another lightweight virtue, takes little space
Yet harder to pack it’s easy to break.
Character, another wise commodity, is so rare that
Like seeking gems, hard to find and harder to fake.
If I looked into the sky and saw that sleigh full of joy
I’d whisk off my kerchief and wave him “ahoy!”
As he approached my chimney, I’d bank the fire and then
Hustle up sustenance for our heavenly friend.
It’s hard work delivering goodwill to our wicked earth,
Seeing people misbehave worse
Than animals’ lovingkindness shown to their own.
If only Santa could teach us the same.
Maybe better, if we below, look up and seek the Star
Pointing the Child to the Magi from afar.
But ’twas time to stop goofing and get to work,
Or our Christmas feast was nearer potluck!
Plus the gifts were still naked and needing a wrap,
Or the surprises were toast and more like, um, crud.
A pretty bow helps most everything, including me
So I’d best start digging out ribbon for the tree.
Then comes the skirt Mama made and family history toys
Or ’twouldn’t be Christmas for our girls and boys.
What’s in those surprise packages, nobody knows — even me!
But for sure they’ll love it when it’s under the tree!
Merry Christmas to All because after this nonsense
All that’s left to say is “That’s my two cents”!
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and volunteered on the Gainesville Daily Register’s 2019 reader advisory board.
