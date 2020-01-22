The year has been new for three weeks now but I haven’t yet quite settled into the groove. It takes all 31 days for that to happen. There are too many things that a calendar flip brings, one of which (for me) is lots of introspection. Note: I didn’t say resolutions. I think about those sometime but do little except start a new list. I’m good at that.
A special thing for me is checking in with old friends somewhere between Christmas and New Year’s. If you get a card from someone, you know you’re special cause there aren’t that many cards now being exchanged. The best are those that include a long note.
Matter of fact, I saw an article that Hallmark was restructuring its whole operation because of declining sales, laying off hundreds of people at their Kansas City headquarters. Now doesn’t that make you feel bad that your lackadaisical attitude is costing people their jobs?
My list of special people either gets a call or calls me in order to check off that all our ailments aren’t (hopefully) fatal and we’re primed for another 365 days.
This year the best one came from a friend (who’d lost a partner) and she ended with “now y’all take care of each other.” A simple but deep farewell.
How many of us really care enough to actually take care of each other, whether spouse, good friend or even children? Who thinks more than 30 seconds what those close to us actually feel or want? People take each other so for granted that divorces happen when someone snaps after 30 years of being annoyed, and the spouse didn’t know why.
So maybe a delayed resolution for 2020 is that everyone should care lots more about everything. That’s pretty much why the world is in such a mess. Not enough people really care about what matters. So go ahead and do it, starting today. Take the time!
After a tumultuous 2019, the Year of the Boar that we call “Pig,” along comes the Year of the Rat. Celebrating the lunar new year has been done for thousands of years across the Orient. It’s a big deal, full of traditions, fireworks and astrologers doing their calculations hoping to figure out what’s going to happen in the coming year.
The Chinese Zodiac is a 12-year cycle that is named after a different animal that allegedly characterizes how the year will play out, as well as those born during that cycle. The Rat year comes first. Exactly when the new year starts varies, but it’s usually the last week of January up into the middle of February. Kind of like figuring out the Easter calendar!
The Chinese Zodiac further adds the five elements (Earth, Wood, Metal, Water and Fire) and some sacred colors that almost mimics Native American culture.
So on Saturday, Jan. 25, the Year of the White Metal Rat begins! Count backwards to see if you’re one of those born in 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960 or 1948. January birthdays vary. My younger son is a Rat, born at the tail end of the Rat cycle (into the next year), and I’m a Water Horse, also born at the ending of that cycle decades ago. (No, I’m not telling.)
Rat people are generally known to be ambitious, honest, intelligent, charming, quick-witted, practical, good at economizing and social activities but spend freely.
Rat weaknesses are they’re likely to be timid, stubborn, wordy, greedy, devious, eager for power, love to gossip (uh oh) and seldom make lasting friendships and aren’t good in politics. Source alert: That came from a Chinese restaurant place mat!
See if you agree if you are a Rat or know one. Some higher profile Rats include: Ben Affleck, Charlotte Bronte, Clark Gable, George Bush Sr., George Washington, John F. Kennedy Jr., John McCain, Marlon Brando, Prince Charles, Richard Nixon, Scarlett Johansson, Sean Penn, Shaquille O'Neal, William Shakespeare, Wayne Gretzky, Wilt Chamberlain and Yves St Laurent.
Interesting company to be in, I’d say.
But what people really want to know is what’s going to happen in 2020 and if anything can be done to get our divided nation to work together. I don’t read Chinese very well so here’s my interpretation of the 2020 White Metal Rat year horoscope from an online source.
I think it said ambitious politicians keep arguing and this year becomes a breeding ground for all kind of disruptions worldwide. Nations’ withdrawal and protectionism continues to accelerate and increases tensions between once-close neighbors. There was a line or two about cultivating generosity to avoid conflicts that might develop by populists whose thirst for power exceeds the common interests of society.
Really. Any of that ring a bell?
Guess no one will know what will happen in 2020 until it’s done, but I’ll definitely check back to this column to see how close the Chinese astrologers came. Hey, we might as well study their zodiac considering how much stuff we buy from them!
That’s my two cents. Enjoy your “Ratty” celebration Saturday!
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and volunteered on the Gainesville Daily Register’s 2019 reader advisory board.
