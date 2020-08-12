The excitement of getting mail started long before the hilarious rom-com movie of the 1990s. “You’ve Got Mail” memorably added email as a communication option. No more waiting for the postman to ring the doorbell and hand over an awaited letter from a distant boyfriend at summer camp. Way back then, mail was delivered twice daily and stamps cost three cents.
Such is our “progress.”
I am resisting hyperventilating over the current events that are culminating into what appears will be a massive train wreck, a triple-headed hydra right out of Greek mythology.
What do mail, a ballot and a federal election have in common?
All vitally important, these three issues are at war. Americans better gear up for the battle. The Trump administration is deep into an anxiety attack over polling numbers, and therefore is taking phenomenal actions to win the Nov. 3 election.
Getting there begins by crippling the U.S. Postal Service. This is the most popular (with a 91% approval rating) federal agency and considered the most essential of all public workers, hands down. There are 625,000 postal employees, of which 204,000 are letter carriers who bring mail, medicine, packages and “junk” right to your doorstep. For the last 40 years, the USPS has been financially self-sufficient, but that’s over.
Authorized by the U.S. Constitution in 1775, Benjamin Franklin was appointed the first postmaster general. In 1792, the Post Office Department became an independent agency within the executive branch. The agency grew as fast as the nation when Pony Express riders opened up the continent from 1860-61 before the Civil War, when soldiers from both sides could then vote by mail.
In recent decades, the USPS has been beset with financial challenges, plunging mail volume, bureaucratic mismanagement and feckless Congressional support. Its affairs are complicated and endangered.
The second leg of this stool is the COVID-19 crisis making balloting by mail common sense to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The riot du jour growing like a tsunami concerns whether mailed election ballots will be allowed in the Nov. 3 federal election. Absentee ballots seem to be deemed OK because the president and vice president use them, but younger voters under 65 mailing one could commit fraud, fears President Trump. Hold that thought, and let the riot begin.
The third leg of dissension being hammered into place during the last few months is resembling a gulag. In May, POTUS fired the experienced postmaster general and installed a loyal million-dollar minion. A North Carolina businessman in charge of fundraising for the Republican National Committee in Charlotte, Louis DeJoy took office June 15. Last week, he overhauled the whole agency and reassigned or “displaced” 23 of the top executives.
What on earth was he thinking?
As the mail keeps slowing, many of those ballots mailed from the 38 states that enthusiastically endorse vote by mail will either get lost, delayed or be subject to election disruption that, who knows? Miracles could happen for the incumbent. Ten more states have dickered with POTUS’s demands, trying to appease the White House while acting like they care.
American voters should worry about who is rigging the election for whom.
During the last three months, the postal service has been eviscerated. Productivity has disappeared, mail delivery slowed by orders barring overtime, forcing stressed postal employees to push undelivered mail aside in order to comply with Trump’s desire to punish Amazon for getting bargain delivery prices on millions of deliveries, among other reasons.
That’s no way to treat essential workers! Postal workers are as vital as fire, police and medical heroes.
To be fair, Congress began micromanaging the U.S. Postal Service more than a decade ago, diverting funds from the postal pension system and spending them elsewhere, as happened to the Social Security trust fund under Lyndon Johnson. Instead of trying to fix the problems, this administration is demanding billions in prepayment to the postal pension fund.
The three-legged stool is wobbling under these burdens. Election officials everywhere envision millions of voters getting sick from COVID-19 or poll workers staying home to stay well.
Ballots should be mailed and counted in safety!
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, sitting on the rail, added an extra week of early voting (Oct. 13-30) hoping to reduce lines, but those pesky poll workers are none too pleased at the exposure. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested old folks should take one for the gipper, but only after voters are processed on election day. If they get infected, they can quietly keel over later.
Cooke County election officials should explain what provisions are being made here. I don’t play long odds at WinStar and don’t intend to start. If I choose to mail my ballot, where will the special ballot boxes be located for voters to personally deposit the envelope? It’s not saving a stamp; it’s ensuring the ballot doesn’t get lost. Why take a chance if our local post office is forced to follow inane instructions from above? Or should I vote early and be done with it?
Don’t think I’m the only citizen questioning the process. I’ll believe progress when it’s visible. My two cents are on the push line until both parties begin acting responsibly.
Meanwhile, color me purple and call me a Republicrat!
Shelly Kuehn is a resident of Cooke County and a former volunteer on the Gainesville Daily Register’s reader advisory board.
