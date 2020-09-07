It has been a while since I have publicly shared my thoughts on our hospital, North Texas Medical Center, and the Gainesville Hospital District. Let us first take a walk back in time a bit as it pertains to our hospital district.
In May 2018, when I first took a seat on the GHD board, the hospital was in the middle of bankruptcy. Bonds needed to be issued to cover the bankruptcy bailout and we had no hard interest rate to understand our true cost of the bonds. Moody and Fitch, the bond rating company, was unwilling to set our final bond rating at that time. They were in need of a better understanding of the future management of the hospital as we had just lost Texoma Medical Center, our hospital management provider from the prior year. My number one goal as a GHD board member was to ensure we would have a financially viable hospital for the foreseeable future, but this was difficult to map out because we were working with a subpar set of financial books that were compounding the poor vision of our already unclear future.
Fast forward to today and I can breathe a bit easier. Two years ago, the GHD board was required to raise the tax rate 5.75 cents to get us out of bankruptcy. With the recent tax rate reduction that was approved by the majority of the GHD board members at the last hospital district meeting, we have been able to lower the tax rate back down three of those cents. This is well ahead of any schedule I could have hoped for back when I joined the GHD board.
In May 2018, Community Hospital Corp. was brought on to manage the operations of the hospital. In December 2018, GHD and CHC subsequently came to a lease agreement that would provide long-term stability to the leadership and operations of the hospital. Right from the start, CHC has shown that they can operate a hospital in a rural community in a financially responsible way while at the same time greatly improving the hospital’s service and quality ratings and expanding services.
Although I continue my “trust but verify” attitude as it pertains to CHC, my trust grows more and more every day. CHC’s ability to operate the hospital in a profitable position has allowed the taxing district to also move into a cash-positive direction while also cutting the tax rate to the public just 21 months after exiting bankruptcy. This has allowed us to continue to build our emergency cash fund. I hope this prevents us, and future boards, from coming to the taxpayer for assistance for a rainy or COVID-19 business-impacted day.
If we continue on this path, and I see no reason at this time that we won’t, I believe the emergency cash fund could be used to pay down debt in the year 2028, which is the earliest date we are allowed to pay down bonds.
In closing, I feel very good about the future outlook for our hospital and thus our hospital taxing entity. Although the board continues to show a lack of continuity at times, especially when it comes to major financial decisions, a majority of the board has voted over the last two years to lower the tax rate while responsibly storing cash for any possible aforementioned rainy days. I would remind everyone that our hospital board seat elections have been moved to the General Election on Nov. 3 due to COVID-19. I ask that you get to know the candidates and please vote!
Your humble and very thick-skinned board seat member, Shane Lee.
Shane Lee is a member of the Gainesville Hospital District board of directors overseeing North Texas Medical Center.
