I have a sign in my office that says, “don’t look back…you’re not going that way.” The same can be said about Gainesville. Everything is moving forward. Downtown is almost at capacity. Several downtown buildings have been purchased and will be resurrected as new establishments in a few months. The Farmers Market Center is a great venue to gather and enjoy a variety of entertainment options. Liberty Crossing Market Days added another reason for thousands of people to visit Gainesville. Our industries are expanding and other companies are giving us a serious look. I-35 will be expanding and while that will be painful for a while, it makes logistics for north and south transportation even more important.
The fact is…it’s cool to be rural. The younger generations are expressing real interest in rural living. Farm to table is the new eating concept. I attended a conference for “Rural America” to discuss best practices for small communities to get a seat at the big table. A main topic was how to be intentional in how we demonstrate to business what rural areas of the country have to offer. In 1994 Gainesville voted to move one-fourth of one cent of the sales tax to economic development. This money helps us compete with larger communities to attract new industries by building out infrastructure and having shovel-ready sites. We market our community to get our name in front of site selectors and to companies looking for places to expand or relocate. We support local industries with expansion efforts to ensure they keep their jobs here and grow. Without good jobs, a community will not survive. So, bringing in capital investment for our tax base, creating good jobs in our community and diversifying our economy is our purpose.
Why rural is great is a little harder to define. Let’s look at some numbers. About 97% of America is rural. In Texas, 15% of the population lives in rural communities. Those 15% of us provide 85% of all the fiber (cotton), fuel and food produced in Texas. We are important in preserving the future of our planet. We are raising better cattle on less land and feed with larger yields. Our green spaces are creating carbon credits for the environment. NCTC is bringing back natural prairie land and is documenting the carbon capture. We are raising more food with less land and water and leaving the land better than it was with regenerative agriculture.
I’m preaching to the choir! We know why rural is better — our quality of life is better. We support our local businesses, help our neighbors and value being part of something bigger than ourselves. We have a quality of life that is hard to match. Our air is cleaner and our lives are less stressful. Together we work to make our community better on a daily basis. While our numbers are small, our work ethic is strong. Industry tells me it’s just as hard to find employees in a big city as it is to find people in small towns. They also overwhelmingly acknowledge that the workforce in rural communities like ours is better because of our values and upbringing.
We are witnessing an exciting time in our history: new business growth, heightened interest in Gainesville for new industry, business expansions and the revitalization of our historic downtown. Chick-a-fila is here! The bottom line is that together we make all this possible. Go out and have a great day in our great community!
Arleene Loyd is executive director of Gainesville Economic Development Corp. She has spent 19 years in workforce training at Odessa College and the last 12 years in economic development, moving to Gainesville in 2014. She and her husband Allen Fomby have four grown children and two grandchildren.
