In this riveting year full of elections and social change, I’ve contemplated the challenges many community-related boards/leaders must have in creating progress. While processing these challenges, I’m also preparing some work for an out-of-state company on “Trust-Based Leadership” vs. “Title-Centered Management.” I’ve been in conversations with their CEO about a small number of veteran employees that don’t trust the company’s new leadership. The majority of the employees feel good, but the entire organization is being cannibalized by only a few team members lacking necessary trust, manipulating the truth and working to obtain control. The CEO feels his last option is to ask them to leave the company, and he wants to exhaust all avenues before doing so.
Is there anything that can be said or done to see these few employees trust the leadership? They are the minority and this organization is in a great place having just been selected by a major magazine as one of the “top 50 places to work in the country.”
I’ve come to recognize the following truth: When certain personalities do not feel 100% in control over their total environment, rather than working to build trust with their team and leaders, they work against them to gain the much-desired control.
A clear parallel can be drawn within a community (business), their community members (employees) and the serving boards/civic leaders (supervisors). How deeply this lack of trust in leadership must negatively affect the communities they serve?
Fact: Three of the hardest words to say in the English language are “I don’t know.”
Why is this so hard to say? It requires humility to admit we don’t know and extraordinary trust in those that do.
Listen on the sidelines of a sporting event to those individuals screaming at coaches and officials. I assume they either feel they actually know better (perhaps), can’t find the humility to admit they don’t know better, or simply don’t trust that the existing coach/officials know what they’re doing… so they yell from the sidelines.
On the other end of the spectrum, a few years ago, a very wise, humble, and personally secure friend in the community came to me regarding my time on the school board to share, “I don’t even want to know all the details any more, Brian. I trust you guys. Do what you need to do. You have my support. Keep up the great work.”
When the entire community chooses to trust, even when they do not have all the information or control, the community wins. When they chose to trust, the division will cease and the love, support and progress will resume. Empathetically speaking, if enough hatred and manipulation remain, those admittedly opposed to trusting will live a life buried in frustration and despair… and the community will eventually crumble.
What can we do to build more trust in all community members? When does it become the responsibility of those lacking trust to step forward in an effort to ensure themselves with a more confident heart? When others choose not to trust, and it may be inevitable with some, how do we build the confidence in the majority of community so that the negative behavior is left to the side, and we charge forward for the betterment of all members?
God, allow the light of your love to shine upon all members of our communities. Share your peace in their hearts and allow them the Faith to support the decisions of those elected. When concern is felt, allow them the confidence and clarity to share their thoughts with those leaders in which their concern weighs. Throughout this process, allow those elected to listen with open hearts to the concerns and thoughts of the community and respond accordingly.
Brian Manhart is the president and CEO of Lone Oak Ranch and Retreat and Camp Kiowa on the outskirts of Gainesville. He is also the executive director of the North Central Texas College Foundation, active on the Lindsay Board of Education and the St. Peter’s Church council, a religious education teacher and an organizational coach, writer and speaker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.