My 12-year-old son, Joseph, is finally at an age where he can stay up later than his three younger siblings. After the other kids have gone to bed, he and I usually find ourselves sitting on the couch doing one of three activities: creating “the best business plan ever,” reading books or watching a portion of a movie.
He enjoys any movie related to sports. I witness his determination and drive build when he watches movies like “Rudy,” “Invincible,” “Miracle” and “The Natural.” The other night he chose one of my favorites, “Remember the Titans.” It’s been years since I’ve seen this film, and soon realized, I hadn’t been mature enough when I viewed it years ago to get many of the positive messages and meaning within its context.
Based on a true story and staged in 1971 amidst raging racial segregation, lead actor Denzel Washington plays an African American high school football coach at TC Williams High School in Virginia and just south of Washington, D.C.
The storyline displays the challenges a mixed-race football team goes through in establishing a set of team values needed to be successful on, and off, the football field.
The relentless struggle in both the black and white players and coaches remained simply their perception of the other. The racial lines had been drawn for decades, and so deeply engrained, by community members, teachers, parents and grandparents. Early in the movie, the players’ ability to see past the skin color of their teammate seemed impossible and the equivalent of envisioning NASA’s space shuttle the day after Edison invented the lightbulb.
Fortunately, throughout the course of the movie, the players began to open up and share, give chances, let guards down, ask questions, discover others’ true personalities, gifts, strengths and histories. They united as a team (and community) and eventually won the state championship.
As Joseph and I talked about the movie, I ask him why he felt the team had so many differences in the beginning. He explained, “because they kept judging the book by the cover, Dad.” He went on to share, “It’s simple, Dad, if they would just take the time to understand how the other person feels and what they NEED…they could all help each other.”
I thought about his comment. Understand more about the other person and what they NEED. Connecting the dots on a deeper level, and we could all help each other.
A lesson I will take with me forever.
In my work with the North Central Texas College Foundation, I spend significant time visiting with people about ways they can help increase an NCTC students’ chances of success through their education. I also spend a lot of time asking NCTC students about their own lives, challenges, friends, school work, teachers, parents and future.
As I develop these relationships with our donors and students, I realize how much both groups display strong “needs.” Contrary to feeling as though the student has 100% of the needs, and we’re simply here to help them, the group on the “giving end” of the resources also have needs. I help uncover both donor and student needs by looking through the surface and into a deeper level.
I’ve found many students have a need that can be satisfied through scholarship dollars, a sandwich, a new radiator in their vehicle, a book purchase for a class, or even a regular place to call home. While other students simply need some strong encouragement and confirmation of their own intrinsic value.
In addition, I’ve found that donors’ needs can be just as profound and intense, if not more so on some occasions. They desire to know that the resources they choose to share will allow them to feel satisfied, fulfilled and with confidence they are creating a better world through a student’s quality education. They need fulfillment in knowing they are investing in the future or caring for someone else’s basic needs.
Everyone, regardless of educational levels, athletic and academic successes, family and relationship history or financial security, have a certain set of needs they deserve to have met.
I’m grateful. Through the opportunity of connecting donors and student scholars, providing a pathway to share resources and encouraging an understanding of everyone’s needs at a deeper level…quality of life results.
All because, and in the words of a 12-year-old, “It’s simple, Dad. Just look below the surface.”
Brian Manhart has been the executive director of the NCTC Foundation since January 2019. He is also the president and CEO of Lone Oak Ranch and Retreat just outside of Gainesville. He, his wife and their four children reside in Lindsay.
