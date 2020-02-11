Fairview Cemetery is a treasure trove of history: some of it well known, some of it obscure. There are gravestones there which depict numerous fraternal organizations. The better known emblems include Masonic, Eastern Star, Odd Fellows and Woodmen of the World (with its distinctive tree trunk monuments).
Appropriately in celebrating Black History Month, the story of the Mosaic Templars of America organization represented in Fairview Cemetery needs to be told. There are 15 MTA grave markers scattered in Divisions 18 and 23, the previously racially segregated black sections in the back of the cemetery.
This description from the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, explains the MTA symbols on MTA members’ grave markers: “The letters ‘M,’ ‘T,’ and ‘A” denote the Mosaic Templars of America. The two crossed shepherd staffs in the center represent Moses and Aaron and the exodus story from the Bible. The ‘3 Vs’ represent [MTA co-founder] John E. Bush’s triumphant motto, adopted from Julius Caesar, ‘Veni, Vidi, Veci’ (I came, I saw, I conquered). Finally, an ouroboros (a snake eating its tail), representing the cyclical nature of life, surrounds the symbol.”
The MTA was a benevolent organization for blacks which provided burial insurance to members who paid monthly dues. It was founded in 1882 by two former slaves. Beginning in 1914, the organization provided its members with grave markers of uniform size made of white Vermont marble with the MTA emblem. MTA had a multitude of local chapters (called “chambers”) especially in the South. It reached its peak in the 1920s, but as an organization failed to survive the 1930s during the Great Depression.
The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, located on the site of the former MTA national headquarters in Little Rock, maintains a list of former MTA members, based largely on grave markers. Currently, its list contains only five members from Gainesville; however, 10 more names should be added shortly to the list, based on headstones in Fairview Cemetery.
The earliest death date among the Gainesville MTA members is of Taylor Jarrett, Oct. 5, 1915 (Division 23). The latest death date among the same is of Ann Foreman, March 9, 1929 (Division 18). F. M. McPherson (Division 23) is identified in the MT Cultural Center list as Grand Master of Texas MTA. Gainesville had three chambers: Star of Gainesville Chamber 707, Prosperity Chamber 831 and Harmony Chamber 2047.
Based on Fairview’s MTA members and the compilation of the MTCC’s list, Gainesville had the second-most MTA members among Texas towns. (San Augustine had the most). There are 25 Texas towns mentioned on the MTCC list. Other Texas towns which appear to have had significant membership were Center, Commerce, Paris, Cleburne, Texarkana and Petty.
Ron Melugin is author of “Heroes, Scoundrels, and Angels: Fairview Cemetery, Gainesville,” chairman of the Cooke County Historical Commission and a retired history professor from North Central Texas College.
