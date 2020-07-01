“Patriotism [is a] feeling of attachment and commitment to a country, nation or political community…” — www.britannica.com
“Patriotism, like many well-intentioned things, can be harmful when taken to an extreme.” —Robert Longley, “What Is Patriotism? Definition, Examples, Pros and Cons”
“The greatest patriotism is to tell your country [or political community] when it is behaving dishonorably, foolishly, viciously.” —Julian Barnes
“I should be able to love my country and still love justice.” —Albert Camus
According to the Texas Tribune (Aug. 21, 2017), Texas was only second to Virginia with the most public Confederate symbols, including monuments, street names, school names, etc.
Texas has over 50 Confederate monuments and memorials in over 50 Texas counties, according to the Texas Confederate Veterans’ website. That number is probably inflated now because of a number of Confederate statues which have been removed. Their website includes the Confederate statue which was on the north side of the Denton County courthouse square; it was removed with the approval of the Denton County Commissioners’ Court just recently.
In 2017, the massive statue of Robert E. Lee and accompanying Confederate soldier, mounted on horseback, was removed from Turtle Creek Park, previously Lee Park in Dallas. Definitely, times are changing. Who unveiled that statue? None other than President Franklin Roosevelt as he sat in his car on June 12, 1936. He had also come to Dallas to help celebrate the Texas Centennial Exposition in Fair Park. Who handed him the ribbon for the unveiling? Robert E. Lee IV. President Roosevelt called Robert E. Lee “one of the greatest American Christians and one of our greatest American gentlemen.”
Some of the memorials on the Confederate Veterans’ website are not statues of individual Confederate soldiers which tend to glorify the “lost cause,” but are factual tablet-style monuments erected by the Texas Historical Commission (not controversial in my opinion).
Using the links provided by www.texasconfederateveterans.com, I did a rough calculation of when these confederate statues or monuments were erected between 1894 and 2002. The median year for erecting Confederate statues in Texas was 1910. The first Confederate statue placed on a courthouse square was in 1894 in Sherman (Grayson County). What took these die-hard Southerners so long to erect these monuments? Many of these years Texas endured hard financial times. Many of these statues were erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy. It took a long time to raise enough money for a statue when you were donating “butter and egg money” and dimes collected from school children.
Cooke County has had a dual culture. In one history, it is described as “where the South and the West meet.” The West has a romantic identification with cattle drives, cowboys and Indians. The South is identified with “the peculiar institution” of slavery and rebellion. (After all, it is the “Dallas Cowboys,” not the “Dallas Rebels.”)
One of the ironies of Cooke County is that it was one of a small number of Texas counties which voted against secession; but, when we became a Confederate state, the county leadership was not timid in its support of the Southern cause, as witnessed by the “Great Hanging” in Gainesville.
Cooke County is one of those Texas counties, home to a confederate statue. Heck, one wasn’t good enough. We had to have two. The first one is a statue of a lone Confederate soldier identified as “Our Heroes,” “Confederate.” It was erected by the Lou (Mrs. F. M.) Dougherty Chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy in Gainesville on Feb. 15, 1908 in City Park, later named Leonard Park. (I doubt there are very many at play in the adjacent Leonard Park Aquatic Center that could tell you what that statue symbolizes.)
The second Confederate statue is on the northeast corner of the courthouse square. It was placed there in October of 1911 primarily due to the influence of former Confederate Navy officer A.J. Meriwether (1832-1912). He was seriously injured in the famous battle between the iron-clads CSA Merrimac and USS Monitor. Later, Meriwether was a successful blockade-runner between Havana and several Confederate ports. Buried in Fairview Cemetery, he was noteworthy enough to have his obituary carried in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the New York Times.
This second statue is next to the “crown jewel” of Cooke County, the Cooke County Courthouse.
Many of these Confederate statues in Texas are located at the focal point of county government. It is these which I think are more controversial. One can easily justify Confederate monuments on Civil War battlegrounds, but how many Civil War battles occurred on courthouse squares?
What is particularly galling about our courthouse monument is the inscription on the monument, which was featured in James W. Loewen’s “Lies Across America: What Our Historic Sites Get Wrong.”
Carved in stone on the face of the monument:
“Oh, home of tears but let her hear
This blazoned to the end of time;
No nation rose so white and fair
None fell so pure of crime.”
Perhaps, there is a place appropriate for this statue, but not in such a conspicuous place that is a symbol of local government. For a number of years, this inscription was covered in shrubbery, but when historical restoration of the courthouse occurred, the shrubbery was removed, revealing the text for all to see.
Personally, I believe historical common sense should guide what we do. Recently, an Antifa (an anti-fascist) group in Portland, Oregon pulled down a statue of George Washington because he was a slaveholder. Ridiculous! He was an 18th-century Southerner. Are we going to take George off the one-dollar bill?
Ron Melugin is author of “Heroes, Scoundrels, and Angels: Fairview Cemetery, Gainesville,” chairman of the Cooke County Historical Commission and a retired history professor from North Central Texas College. The opinions in this column are Melugin’s own, unless identified as someone else’s, and not of any organization with which he is affiliated.
