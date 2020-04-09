What do the following people have in common? Joseph Arrington, Jr. (1935-1982); Randall Cobb (1950-); Mary Louise Cecilia Guinan (1884-1933); Clarence R. Melugin, Jr. (1924-1990); Doie Hensley Owens (1892-1962); George Lewis Rickard (1871-1929); Woodward Maurice Ritter (1905-1974); Berthold Schiwetz (1909-1971); Ward A. Thornton (1891-1949); and Charles Denton Watson (1945-).
How many states lend their names or variations of their names to individuals? Not many. All of the people mentioned in the question acquired “Tex” or “Texas” as an adopted name with their celebrity status or notoriety outside their home state.
Joseph Arrington, Jr. (1935-1982) was an African-American soul singer who performed under the name of “Joe Tex.” His style of music has been imitated by Isaac Hayes and Barry White. His biggest hits were “Hold on to What You Got” and “Papa Was Too.” “I Gotcha” went platinum in 1971. He became a spokesman for the Nation of Islam.
Randall “Tex” Cobb (1950-) briefly attended Abilene Christian University, but dropped out to pursue successive careers as a kickboxer, heavyweight boxer and Hollywood actor. In a World Boxing Council heavyweight championship bout against champion Larry Holmes, he was savagely beaten but never knocked down during a 15-round bout in 1982. Television announcer Howard Cosell vowed to never cover a boxing match again. Cobb retorted that he would play one week in the NFL if Cosell would never cover NFL games again. Tex Cobb usually plays a villain or “tough guy” in Hollywood movies.
Mary Louise Cecilia “Texas” Guinan (1884-1933), an embarrassment to Waco, was a Broadway personality in the “Age of the Flapper.” She was known by her trademark greeting, “Hello, Sucker!” She was a star in silent movies such as “The Hellcat,” “The She Wolf” and “The Gun Woman.”
“Tex” Melugin (1924-1990) was a World War II pilot, a test pilot and an administrator for the Civil Aeronautics Board, and an administrator for the Federal Aviation Agency. He flew special government missions to Moscow and Berlin during the Kennedy administration. He was southwest regional director for the FAA in Fort Worth for many years, and played a significant role in the development of DFW Airport in the 1970s.
Doie Hensley Owens (1892-1962) was better known as Tex Owens. After brief careers as a cowboy and then an oilfield worker, he answered his true calling as a country and western singer. He headed a group called “The Original Texas Rangers,” which hosted “The Brush Creek Follies” on radio station KMBC in Kansas City. His most famous recording was “Cattle Call.” In 1950, during the filming of “Red River” with John Wayne, a horse fell on him and broke his back.
George Lewis “Tex” Rickard (1871-1929) was a professional gambler, and later a professional boxing promoter well known as owner of Madison Square Gardens. Early in life, he was the city marshal of Henrietta, Texas. The high school football stadium there is named in his honor.
Woodward Maurice Ritter (1905-1974) is better known as the singing cowboy “Tex” Ritter. Ritter attended grade school in Carthage, Texas, and graduated from high school in Beaumont. He was a student of J. Frank Dobie at the University of Texas, but embarked on a singing career after attending one year of law school at the University of Texas. His singing career and acting career in 85 Western movies spanned three decades, beginning in the 1930s. He is in the Country Music Hall of Fame. A few of his biggest hits were “I’m Wasting My Tears Over You,” “You Two-Timed Me Once Too Often,” the theme to the classic movie “High Noon” and “Blood on the Saddle.”
Berthold “Tex” Schiwetz (1909-1971), a Texas Aggie and native of Cuero, Texas, became a well-known water-fountain sculptor after studying in Rome. Bugs and animals were two of his favorite sculpturing subjects. His pieces include Praying Mantis, Sting Rays, and Jonah and the Whale.
Ward A. “Tex” Thornton (1891-1949) was the “king of oil well firefighters.” He developed the nitroglycerine explosive technique for putting out oil well fires. Oil well drilling in the Texas panhandle was particularly dangerous because of the high gas content of wells. He also invented an asbestos fireman’s fire-resistant suit. Tex was murdered by two hitchhikers he picked up and is buried in Amarillo.
Charles “Tex” Watson (1945-) grew up in Copeville, an unincorporated community in southeastern Collin County. Beginning in 1964, he attended North Texas State University and worked part time as a Braniff Airways baggage handler. In the late 1960s he went to Los Angeles to visit a fraternity brother and became attached to the Manson family, becoming second in command under the seduction of Charles Manson. In 1971, he was convicted of seven counts of first-degree murder. Although sentenced to death, he and others on California’s death row had their sentences commuted to life in prison due to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Since 1976, he has had his request for release on parole denied 17 times.
Ron Melugin, a distant cousin of Tex Melugin, is author of “Heroes, Scoundrels, and Angels: Fairview Cemetery, Gainesville,” chairman of the Cooke County Historical Commission and a retired history professor from North Central Texas College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.