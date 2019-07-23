I have received lots of calls and made lots of site visits this spring about trees dying or looking sickly. Most of the trees I look at are Post Oak that either the leaves start browning slowly (over several months) or some very rapidly (over a week’s time). There are several things that can cause this including stress (wet to dry weather and vice versa), fungus such as root rots like Phytophthora (causes a disruption in the flow of water to the crown of the tree), Armillaria, Cotton Root Rot, and others, Verticillium Wilt (a bad fungus), Hypoxylon Canker (trees stressed by environmental extremes) or any other opening in the tree somewhere that lets in water or moisture and rots the tree. Any combination of the above-mentioned diseases can be detrimental to your tree’s health.
I have seen some trees where folks have a sprinkler system in their lawns and they water both entirely too much, which encourages more attacks from fungus and root rots. In my mind it’s better for a tree to not get enough water than to be drowned in water; after all, we do live in Texas where it’s hot and dry more than it is cool and wet. I know it doesn’t seem that way after all the rain we received this past winter and spring, but hot and dry is the norm most years. But we like our lawns green and pretty so we have to balance our approach to watering to benefit our grass but not hurt our trees.
Over 50% of landscape water is wasted due to overwatering, inefficient watering practices and broken or poorly maintained irrigation systems. Water My Yard will help you determine exactly how much to water, conserving water resources for the future and giving your landscape the correct amount of water it needs. This tool can be found at watermyyard.org.
Also I have had numerous calls recently of folks wanting information on what trees to plant. Which ones make the best shades with the least amount of a mess, mature size like height, how fast do they grow, which ones are drought-tolerant, etc. I have been suggesting to folks a systemic fungicide called Agri-Fos/with Pentra Bark or Garden Phos with Pentra Bark. We have had good results using this product if the tree is not too far gone. This product is a much cheaper treatment than the macro-injection system and can be applied with only a handheld sprayer compared to the purchase of an injection system. Agri-Fos or Garden-Phos is a great product but will not work effectively without adding the surfactant Pentra-bark which drives it into the tree’s vascular system for maximum effectiveness. Agri-Fos or Garden Phos with Pentra-bark comes in different sizes but it is usually cheaper buying it in the half-gallon size, which usually runs about $75. In a handheld 1-3 gallon sprayer, mix the half-gallon of Agri-Fos with a half-gallon of water and the 3 ounces of Pentra-bark. This will treat approximately three to four trees with a diameter of 10-15 inches by soaking the entire trunk of the tree from the ground up to 10 or 12 feet. It is not necessary to spray the foliage, only the trunk. There are some soil drenches you can use as well.
Also I want to mention I visited a very nice elderly couple in Era this week that have a problem with beetles killing their Ash trees. Several trees are dead but the other ones are not affected yet. Our entomologist said it was a Hardwood Stump Borer. He said they would attack any hardwood tree, so be on the lookout and if your hardwood tree starts going downhill and looking bad, check for beetles as well as disease problems. He said pyrethroids were good, such as products containing Bifenthrin, cyfluthrins, cyhalothrins, and some like products with Imidacloprid. When using these insecticides the most effective control is from spraying the entire tree. However, they do make some you can use as a soil drench or others that are granules you can sprinkle around the tree and water in. Whatever you choose, be sure to follow label directions.
Please visit our website at cooke.agrilife.org and search under the ANR tab for more information or contact me.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. Reach him at 940-668-5413 or by email at marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
