So where are we in the beef cattle price cycle today? There are two main phases to this 10-year average, give or take a couple years, cattle cycle. There is what is called the “expansion phase” where we build the herd and increase the cow inventory numbers, and then there is the opposite of that called the “contraction phase,” where the cow herd numbers decrease because of certain factors and financial conditions.
Periods of higher cattle prices are typically associated with the expansion phase as the higher prices spur cattle producers to retain more heifers and reduce the cull rate of mature cows that are reproductively sound. Alternately, periods of lower prices usually precipitate the contraction phase as cow-calf operations reduce the size of their cowherds through increased cow culling and reduced heifer retention.
It makes sense because one must consider the cost of production, right?
So, where do you think we are here in the fall of 2019 as far as the cattle cycle is concerned? Are we expanding or contracting the herd?
Let’s think back to the BSE scare of 2003, ethanol in 2007 and the bad droughts of 2005 and 2011. A lot of good cows were sold during those drought years out of necessity, so we were forced to reduce numbers, and no heifers were kept, therefore we were shrinking the cow herd, right? I remember those two years very well as I was forced to sell 200 cows both years. And there was no way I could keep back heifers because I was trying to save the core of my cowherd. Was the cattle cycle affected because of forced liquidation?
When the replacement rate is below the culling rate, beef cow numbers decrease; on the other hand, when the replacement rate is higher than the culling rate, beef cow numbers increase.
Economic prices and the weather are the two driving forces affecting culling rate and replacement rate. While weather tends to change by regions, prices tend to move more nationwide.
In 2014, cattle prices were through the roof at astronomical levels, likely to never be seen that high again. So how did that affect the cattle cycle? Holding back heifer calves at the bottom of the beef price cycle that will calve during the higher calf prices of the next beef price cycle makes a lot of economic sense. Holding back heifer calves at the top of the beef price cycle, like 2014, does not make near as much economic sense to me.
One explanation of the cattle cycle, which makes sense to all of us, is that it is driven by the cash flow needs of beef cow enterprises. Our cash flow needs drive heifer retention and culling decisions we make. When calf prices are low, we sell more calves to meet cash flow obligations. As prices increase, we do not have to sell as many calves to meet our cash flow needs and we can afford to retain more heifers or cull fewer cows.
Understanding the cattle cycle and evaluating your female replacement and culling options may enable you to take advantage of profit opportunities when the price cycle is up, and avoid financial wrecks when prices move lower.
So where are we today? Experts think we have one or two more years of the downward portion of the current beef price cycle. So hang on, it looks like beef cattle market prices are going to improve in the very near future as the cattle cycle starts all over again!
Yes, we are on the backside of the beef cattle price cycle!
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
