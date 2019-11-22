One of the best ways to cheapen a winter ration is to have enough standing forage to keep the cows out grazing as long as possible, aided by a small amount of high-protein supplements when necessary in order to provide the correct amount of nutrients to meet the cows demand.
Remember that the higher the protein amount in the supplement, the fewer trips you’ll have to make to the pasture. If that is not an option or when your standing forage is depleted, then it’s hay time.
Your method of feeding hay can have a big influence on how much hay is wasted or saved. The best way to keep from wasting hay is to feed the correct poundage by knowing the weight of the hay to be fed and cattle intake requirements necessary to meet daily requirements.
Understand the nutrient requirements for a weight or age class, or stage of production, of the cow, calf or bull you’re feeding. Always test your forage or hay supplies well in advance of winter feeding so you know where you stand. That way you know how much energy and protein is available and how much protein supplements you will need to supply to meet the cow’s requirements, if any.
Once that is known, there are several options to use when feeding hay.
The first option that more folks use than not is to set the hay out and throw a round bale ring on it and let the cows have at it. This is the most wasteful method there is and not recommended unless there is no other alternative. Folks that use this method usually only put out hay a couple or three times a week and have small herds. For larger herds the best method, once you know how much hay to feed by bale weights and cow dry matter intake requirements, is to roll the round bales out on the ground every day. Yes, this is a little more labor-intensive and requires purchasing equipment to do the job, but it is well worth it through my experience. The quality of hay fed also determines waste amounts; of course if you feed low-quality junk hay then you can expect waste no matter what method you use. I have found that by feeding high-quality hay and rolling it out you will have very little waste.
Another good idea is to split the cowherd into groups based on body condition score (BCS) and feed accordingly. Cows with good BCS (greater than five) go in one group and those with poorer BCS (less than five) go in a separate group. This way only the thin cows that need the extra nutritional boost will be the ones getting it. If appropriate, you could sort and feed the cows according to age as the older cows may need a little more help. Knowing the average weight of your cows is very important and a scale would be best, but if guessing their weight, you could be off by as much 200-500 pounds or more and that could mean a 5- to 15-pound difference in dry matter consumption each day. Also, just as important is to know the weight of your hay or rations you are feeding them, to keep from over or under-feeding.
One fact we can’t get away from is that nutrition and health programs depend on each other. When developing a year-round nutrition program, involve your veterinarian on the management team to cover all the bases. This includes vaccinations, parasite control and record-keeping. Cattle performance will suffer if either nutrition or the health programs are deficient. Not providing an adequate amount of any nutrient such as water, energy, protein, vitamins and minerals may result in compromised immune systems, reduced conception rates and lighter calves.
I will close by saying that we need to be flexible to help keep wintering costs down. We should be open to using available pastures or grass that is not normally used. Check into feedstuffs that are available in our area such as silage or haylage from corn, milo, soybeans, sudan, etc. Check into byproducts that can be used as supplements such as wheat midds, distiller’s grains, corn gluten feed, etc. Brewer’s grain is a great option and can be mixed with corn silage and hay to make a cost-effective ration to help winter your cows. For most of us, hay is our best option, so make it high-quality and keep waste to a minimum, and only use protein supplements when needed.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
