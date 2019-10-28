Boy, that was a nice rain we received last week! On Thursday, it rained 2-3 inches over the entire county with a good bit of runoff, but then on Friday it sprinkled and drizzled all day which really put the moisture in the ground.
I saw a good many wheat farmers busy trying to beat the rain and get it planted during the first part of last week. Even some that had planned to wait until the first or second week in November decided to go ahead and get ‘er done. We have a high probability of more rain in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week so that was probably a good idea. We had planned to drill in our wheat test plots next week, but it’s too wet now, so we will play it by ear and see when we can get it in the ground. I hope we don’t have a repeat of last year where it stayed too wet and we never did get a chance to plant.
With the cooler weather moving in farmers are hopeful that the bugs and worms have done their thing for this year and they won’t be a problem from here on in. There were some areas in the county where wheat fields and pastures had moderate numbers of fall armyworms that had to be treated, and even lighter numbers of grasshoppers, but overall neither of them was too destructive this year.
There have been quite a few ranchers that weaned their calves the last week or two while the weather was decent, while others are holding them a little longer hoping for an improvement in the market. I’m hearing weaning weights are above average and they should be with all the abundance of good grass we had this year.
A good many of our ranchers have taken to the practice of backgrounding their calves; some have enough grass to background their calves 45 days or more, some are using excess hay to do the trick, while others are just taking their beating at the market. Cow prices are low too, and dropped another $4-10 last week, so the cow culling isn’t going as deep this time. Those that can afford to are keeping decent cows that they normally cull, and many are holding good heifers back to keep from giving them away.
There is hardly any wheat in Texas or Oklahoma that is ready to turn stocker calves in on, so there is not much demand for your calves at the market. If you can background or precondition them for 45-60 days I sure believe you will come out a lot better off this time.
I don’t see the calf prices going up anytime soon so the least you can do is straighten them out and put some more weight on them and sell them as weaned instead of unweaned calves, and this will add value to them to the tune of $7-10 per hundredweight. And hopefully the wheat will be ready to go by the time you need to unload them, and one can always hope for a little upturn in the market as well.
In the markets as of Oct. 26 — The cattle future market was up $2 on fats and feeders. Slaughter cattle traded up $2 at $110, October live cattle up $2 at $112 while October feeder steers were $2 higher at $145.50. Feedyard closeouts put another bandage on the bleeding this week at $83. Good 600-pound weaned #1 steer calves averaged $1.52 (unweaned calves $1.43). Good 600-pound weaned #1 heifers averaged $1.44 (unweaned $1.33). Slaughter cows were down $4-8 with good average yielding 1,200-1,300-pound cows going for $43-57 and 1,800-pound bulls down $3-6 at $72-79. Good med-bred heifers were $750-1,000 and young med-bred cows were at $850-1,000.
Visit the Cooke County AgriLife Extension website at cooke.agrilife.org for events and updates.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
