Most of the county got a little precipitation last Monday and again Saturday morning totaling a few tenths to a little over an inch between the two days. It was not anything to write home about but we will take what we can get this time of year. This week I will be attending the Texas A&M Beef Cattle Short Course at College Station. I look forward to this each year as I learn a ton of great information that I can bring back to Cooke County and use to help our ranchers with their livestock operations. Of course it’s also a great place to meet fellow cattle producers and vendors with the latest and greatest products. Private pesticide applicators have a chance to get up to 9 continuing education credits if needed!
Well not much has changed in the county from last week except for the rain showers we received. One thing going on is that livestock owners need to be aware of the disease called vesicular stomatitis that is now active in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Colorado. VS is a viral disease that primarily affects horses and cattle. VS also can affect sheep, goats, llamas, alpacas, swine, deer and some other species, including bobcats, raccoons and monkeys. Humans can also become infected with the disease when handling affected animals, but this is a rare event. Vesicular stomatitis has been confirmed only in the western hemisphere. It is known to be an endemic disease in the warmer regions of North, Central and South America, but outbreaks of the disease in other temperate geographic parts of the hemisphere occur sporadically. We will have information about it on our county website or you may visit the Texas Animal Health Commission website to learn more about protecting your livestock.
There is still quite a bit of grass in pastures and it still has some strength to it, so cows and calves still look good for now. Stocker calves are mostly healthy and working on the grass we have left and making good gains doing it. More hay was made last week but that is just about played out this year, that is unless we get some good rains. If you’re in need of hay contact me as I have a list of folks with hay for sale and can put you in touch with them. If you have hay for sale let me know and I will put you on my list. I have folks calling the office daily looking to buy or sell.
The corn crop is still on the stalk, but I look for farmers to start harvesting soon and it looks to be a pretty good crop to me. There was hardly any pressure from insects and disease this year in the corn so that should help the yield and the bottom line. The milo has colored for the most part and it too looks to be a decent crop. Unlike the corn, most milo farmers had to do some spraying to control insects this time, but hey that is par for the course most years. The early planted soybeans look great, though there are not many acres of them. There are more acres that are double-cropped following the wheat and oat harvest and it needed the moisture. The pecan crop is still looking good though many trees have some premature nut dropping going on. Many things can cause this but stress is a key factor. It’s that time of year to scout for the pecan weevil and walnut caterpillars. If not controlled they can do a lot of damage to our pecan trees and hurt quality and yields. I have a lot of good information on pecan management on our website so check it out or give me a call. I’m here to help you, so don’t be shy!
In the markets as of Aug. 3 — Very little to no change from last week in most commodities.
Visit the Cooke County AgriLife Extension website at cooke.agrilife.org for events and updates. Visit www.cattlerange.com for market reports and ag news.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
