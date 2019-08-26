What a surprise last Friday as we received some decent rain over most of the county. It sure did make it a little cooler for most of the weekend. It was a rain-cooled 77 degrees at 1 p.m. Friday, pretty nice for this time of year! Rain reports were anywhere from half an inch up to almost 5 inches on the eastern half of the county around Callisburg and Dexter. The previous week we received 4 and 5-inch totals on the west side of the county around Muenster and Rosston. The rest of the county received anywhere from half an inch to 3 inches depending on your location. The rain has greened up the grass a little and things are looking better going towards fall, well it’s not too far off, or is it?
The milo harvest was halted for a few days by the rain Friday and some have not even started yet because the moisture’s too high. Yield reports are from 3,000 to 5,500 pounds per acre so far and test weights are below average. The corn harvest is complete and it was a dang good year with yields averaging around 150 bushels per acre and weights were right on target. There were some 70-80 bushel corn on the low end and some 200 bushel on the high end, and the difference maker was how much water it endured from all the spring rains. It will be the same for a lot of the milo too.
As far early soybeans, the leaves are dropping and harvest should be in the next couple of weeks. Some bean pods are not filled out entirely or have a low pod count, or both, so we will see where yield and weights will be soon. Some of the beans are usually put into silage and then there are the double crop beans out there that needed a rain. Reports are that double crop beans are in the bloom and if they can get some more rain they could make 25-30 bushels.
Producers are preparing to plant some wheat and oats soon with most fields plowed and ready, and now wet in some places. Some will pull the trigger early but in the back of my mind is those dang fall armyworms that can destroy a fresh planting overnight. For about $3-4 an acre you can spray a lambda-cyhalothrin product (Lambda-Cy, Karate, Warrior) mixed with an insect growth regulator (Pivot, Dimilin) and that is the most economical and effective way to kill and control the fall armyworms.
The pastures are looking better with the grass getting some green color back and should do some growing the next few weeks. How stout it will be, who knows, but at least maybe we won’t have to start feeding hay anytime soon, barring a fall armyworm invasion. Cattle are holding their own and looking good with calves making a little headway in the gain department. It won’t be too long and it will be time to wean and sell our spring calves. I always look forward to payday!
In the markets as of Aug. 24 — Slaughter cattle traded at $106. August live cattle was at $105 while August feeder steers were at $137. Feedyard closeouts were $185 in the red. On a light test, six weight #1 steers calves were $1.47 and same weight #1 heifers were $1.39. Slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady on a very light test at all markets. Good average yielding cows were going for $60-62 and 1,600-pound bulls were around $87 on average. Local cash price on corn and milo was $3.39 and $6.01 respectively.
Visit the Cooke County AgriLife Extension website at cooke.agrilife.org for events and updates.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
