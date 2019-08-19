I couldn’t believe my eyes Tuesday morning when I turned on the TV and it had a message running across the bottom that said “Flood warning for Cooke and Montague counties.” I said “what, a flood warning?” I hastily pulled my phone out and looked at the radar; sure enough there it was, some yellow, orange and a little red too! All said and done it rained 5 inches in spots in the southwest part of the county south of Muenster and north of Rosston. In other parts of the county reports range from half an inch to 3 inches with the lightest being on the east side. We will take a rain anytime in August.
I visited with Dr. John Horn at the Cooke County Beef Cattle Dinner Program about prussic acid poisoning. He has not seen any cases so far and I have not heard any reports, but it’s something every cattle producer should always have in the back of their mind during the growing season and especially at first frost.
The corn harvest is nearing completion this next week and yield reports are all over the place. I saw some monitors that had over 200 bushels per acre. I have heard reports of from 75-200 bushels per acre so we will see when it’s all said and done, and test weights are pretty good. It’s sure been a great harvest and a lot better than folks expected with it standing in water for a big part of its life.
As for milo, there are a few farmers that have harvested some acres but the majority will start in a few days. Reports so far are from 4,500-5,500 pounds per acre and it should be a pretty good harvest this time.
The early planted soybeans are ready to go and they look decent but test weights will be lower with pods not completely filled out. The double-crop beans welcomed the rain and harvest depends on the group used that determines how fast they mature.
Farmers are plowing and getting ready to begin planting wheat and oats here in a couple weeks and they could use some more liquid gold.
I noticed some patches of Sudan and haygrazer the other day and it’s green as a gourd but not very tall, and then some are burning up. Some coastal Bermuda fields look pretty decent in places and others are showing the effects of dryer weather. There’s still some grass in pastures and rangelands and this rain should perk it up a little.
The cows and calves still look fat and happy but a little toasty and spending a lot of time in the shade avoiding the hot sun. Stocker calves are doing ok on summer grass but gains are not what they were with this hot weather.
All in all it’s been a pretty good year here in Cooke County so far and one can’t complain too loudly…OK, some can. Ha. Be sure to do a forage analysis on your hay so you know what your protein and energy levels are. This will help you this winter choosing and feeding the correct supplement if needed, depending on stage of production. Get ‘er done because you’re the boss!
In the markets as of Aug. 16 — Slaughter cattle traded last week in the south at $105, $5 lower than the previous week. August live cattle on the CME were at $98 while August feeder steers were $132 as of last Friday. Feeder steers and heifers last week sold $4-8 lower on a light test. Six weight #1 steers were averaging $1.36 and same weight heifers around $1.28 average. Slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady on a very light test at all markets. Good average yielding 1,200-1,300-pound cows were going for $60-62 and 1,500-pound bulls were around $85 on average. Local cash price on corn and milo is $3.51 and $6.25 respectively.
Visit the Cooke County AgriLife Extension website at cooke.agrilife.org for events and updates. Visit www.cattlerange.com for market reports and ag news.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
