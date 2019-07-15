We received a little rainfall last Wednesday with reports from half an inch up to 2 inches in some areas. Most of the county saw the half to 1-inch totals and were proud to get it as we can always use a rain this time of year.
The pastures and hayfields look great for the middle of July. The excess moisture and below-normal temps at first hindered the warm season grasses and it was slow in coming, but with warmer temps and a little rain here and there the last several weeks, the good weather has made a decent grass factory. I’ll take daytime highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s anytime this time of year!
Cattle are taking advantage of the good growth with cows fat, healthy and happy, and calves on the gain. There are a lot of stocker calves on the summer pastures and they are doing good as well. Folks are still laying down some hay fields though it has slowed down from a couple of weeks ago.
We are getting multiple cuttings on the Coastal Bermudagrass and Klein grass pastures so you know it’s a good year when that happens. A lot of this hay is Sudan or Haygrazers and it is thicker than cat hair but not very tall as all the early moisture kind of stunted and yellowed a lot of it. I haven’t heard any reports as far as quality of hay (crude protein and TDN or energy), but once folks get it all rolled up and stored they will start testing it.
The corn crop looks pretty decent to me with some fields having long ears and filled out good, while other fields that stayed wetter longer are not as good. I looked at a few fields in our neighboring counties to the east of us last week where the ears were half as big as normal and not filled out very well either. I can’t tell you that was the norm over there as I only looked at a few fields on the very western side of the counties, but after seeing that area I felt pretty good about our corn. One good friend told me corn harvest here should start around the second or third week in August, depending on the weather of course.
Our milo crop is strung out with a small percent headed and coloring, some booting, but most of it in the flowering stage. This is due to all the trouble we had getting it planted this spring in between all the rains, just like the corn. Most farmers are having to spray for sorghum midge and stinkbugs. I done some scouting early last week with a good friend and yep we found both, and of course lots of grasshoppers!
What early soybeans there are look dang good and are loaded with pods. Some farmers are following the wheat with double cropped soybeans and maybe it will be a good year for it. The pecan crop looks pretty decent so far, but lots of problems with insects, worms (especially bag and webworms) and some early nut drop from stress. Check our website for lots of good information on web/bag worms and managing pecans.
In the markets as of July 13 — Slaughter cattle trade was steady at $109. Current feed yard closeouts were $126 in the red. The live cattle futures for August were up a hair at $107, while August feeder futures were up a couple hairs at $139. All classes of feeder cattle and calves were lightly tested, so not enough reported trade to establish market prices. Market cows and bulls traded mixed, from $2 lower to $2 higher, and the market was not well tested. The last week’s report was slaughter cows at $55-71, bulls were $76-99.
Visit the Cooke County AgriLife Extension website at cooke.agrilife.org for events and updates. Visit www.cattlerange.com for market reports and ag news.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
