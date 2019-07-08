Most of us got a little shower Saturday afternoon that didn’t amount to much. There were a couple pockets in the county that received close to an inch, around Lake Kiowa and Collinsville, and then up in the north western part of the county around Illinois Bend and along the Red River. It doesn’t seem like it but it’s been a couple of weeks or longer since we received much measurable precipitation.
On the way to work Monday morning, July 8, I was thinking that most July Fourths are dry and brown, but everywhere you look it’s pretty green. Even the corn is slow in turning brown and drying this year with all the moisture this spring and high humidity. The corn I have looked at looks to be pretty decent for the most part so hoping it will be an above-average yield. The sweet corn made good this year and there was a lot of it sold at the famous Fuhrmann roadside stand at Lindsay. It’s dang sure good and folks were running over each other to get a bag or two! As for the milo crop, some looks decent but then some not so good, and it’s heading out for the most part. Some patches I looked at last week could use a drink of water or something.
The wheat and oat harvest are in the books for 2019 and it was a good crop this year. I should have a solid final report on yields for my next report. What soybeans there are look great and loaded with pods.
Pastures and hayfields are in good shape but could use a little more rain soon as it dries out fast this time of year. Everyone made lots of hay this time with some folks getting two cuttings so far, the first one consisting of a lot of winter grass in it of course. I noticed that some folks cut their sudan/hay grazer patches over the last week or so and most of it looked a little yellow and stunted, probably due to standing in water for a good portion of the spring, or folks were not able to get the correct amount of fertilizer out for the same reason. It will be interesting to see what the protein and energy levels will be when tested.
All the cattle are still looking good and healthy so far. There are still a few stocker calves here and there where folks have some summer pasture. Calves are on the gain and breeding season should be just about over for most cow/calf producers.
A lot of folks are taking family vacations during the slow time of the year and more power to em! I’m about ready for one myself, but I’m broke, so I guess I’ll just keep plugging along and work!
In the markets as of July 6 — Slaughter cattle trade was steady at $109. Current feed yard closeouts were $126 in the red. The live cattle futures for August were up a hair at $107, while August feeder futures were up a couple hairs at $139. All classes of feeder cattle and calves were lightly tested, so not enough reported trade to establish market prices. Market cows and bulls traded mixed, from $2 lower to $2 higher, and market was not well tested. The last week’s report was wlaughter cows at $55-71, bulls $76-99.
Coastal Bermuda: Small squares, FOB, good to premium $9-10 per bale. Large rounds, FOB, good to premium $120-13 per ton, $60-65 per roll; fair to good $90-120 per ton, $45-60 per bale.
Visit the Cooke County AgriLife Extension website at cooke.agrilife.org for events and updates. Visit www.cattlerange.com for market reports and ag news.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
