Well here we are, almost August and the weather has not been too bad for this time of year, at least so far.
The nighttime temperatures last week were in the low 60s with daytime highs in the 80s, after that little front blew through here. After all the excessive moisture we had from last October through this spring, it doesn’t sound right saying we need a rain, but hey, we could use a rain.
The pastures and hayfields still have some green color for the most part but are beginning to look a little stressed. The last measurable rain was back on July 6 and 10, so we only received a little rain on those two days this month. I noticed several folks laying down hay last week trying to get it baled up before it loses more nutritive value from the stress it’s under now.
We sure made a lot of hay this year and most was good quality and put up right; however, there was some that got rained on earlier in the spring, but most of that will be decent hay. Watch out for grasshoppers and the Bermuda grass stem maggot and visit our website for information on controlling them.
As for the crops, the milo is coloring from light orange to red and looks to be a pretty decent crop for the most part, though there are some fields that stood in water too long and that will hurt the yield there. Most farmers had to spray for insects like midge, stinkbugs, etc… but so far the sugar cane aphids were not too bad, according to most.
The corn is finally drying up on the stalk and getting ready for harvest in the next week or two. Reports are that most of the corn is going to yield good with the exception of fields where it stood in water too long, like the milo, and then the yield will go down considerably. But overall I think the corn and milo will be above average this year. Some of the corn that was not going to yield very well made some good silage which yielded from nine to 15 tons per acre.
The early soybeans look great and the pods are just about filled out and should yield good. There are some soybeans that were no-tilled in behind the wheat and they look pretty good but in need of a rain.
The wheat crop yields were all over the board thanks to all the excessive moisture that caused delayed planting last fall and standing water in fields most of the winter. After visiting with the Farm Service Agency and several farmers, we think the average yield will be around 60 bushels or so and test weights in the mid to upper 50s. Wheat prices are near $5 per bushel.
The cows are still looking great with the abundance of grass this spring and spring calves are growing like a weed, and all the fall calves have been shipped or put to pasture. Stocker calves are doing well and making some real good gains according to the ranchers I have talked to here lately.
Reports are that the pecan crop looks great and trees are loaded this year so that is good news.
Check out our website at cooke.agrilife.org as we have lots of information about different issues that arise throughout the year.
In the markets as of July 26 — Slaughter cattle traded around $111. Current feed yard closeouts were $115 in the red. The live cattle futures for August were hanging around $108, while August feeder futures were around $142. The cash prices here in Texas for 750-pound feeder steers were at $1.37 and 550-pound stocker steers were at $1.56. Average cut slaughter cows were a little lower at $50-68; bulls were $78-88.
Visit the Cooke County AgriLife Extension website at cooke.agrilife.org for events and updates. Visit www.cattlerange.com for market reports and ag news.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
