Well, it’s hotter’n a blister bug in a pepper patch, so crank up that air conditioning till it’s blowing snowballs! That is, if you can; if you’re out in the elements then drink plenty of water, Gatorade, Powerade, take frequent breaks and get in the shade if possible to cool off a little. Take it from one that has experienced a heat stroke, you do not want that to happen, you gotta believe me! Be smart and take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion, stroke or even worse. And don’t leave your kids or pets in a car even with the AC running. You never know when it could die or the AC quit working, so think smart!
The corn harvest got underway last week with reports of 75-150 bushels per acre yields and average weights around normal at 56 pounds. The water standing in fields this spring hurt yields, especially on poorly draining soils where yields are at 75-85 bushels per acre. On good draining soils the numbers have been good at 110-150 bushels per acre and farmers are happy about those yields. No reports so far of the mycotoxins fumonisin and aflatoxin, and that is always good news. It’s dang sure hot with temperatures over 100 most days and no moisture so it’s been great weather for picking corn.
The milo is mature for the most part so harvest will be a week out for most farmers, though there were a few farmers that got started last week on some that was planted super early (same time as corn). No report yet on yield and test weights but there is a lot of milo with smaller seeds on the heads this time so we will see how that plays out as far as weights go. It’s been a pretty good year with wheat and corn above average and I think the milo will be above average too.
The early planted soybeans are about ready to harvest and again the seeds in the pods are smaller than normal, just like the milo. Several things can cause the smaller seeds but the main culprit is usually the weather and stress on the plant. One farmer said his projection on soybean yields would be down about 20 bushels from what he had previously thought earlier last month, just because of seed size. He plans to get started with harvest next week. The double crop soybeans are in need of some moisture in a bad way.
The pastures and hayfields still have a little green in most of them but it’s going south pretty fast with these 100-plus degree days, so a rain would sure be nice. The cows still look good so far and calves are trying to gain but gains may stall out during this heat wave we are in. The stocker cattle look good too but weight gains will likely slow down or stall as calves spend a lot of time under the shade tree, or in the water.
Like every year in August, we hear the sad story — it’s raining pecans! What can start out as a bumper crop might look like it will all end up on the ground months before harvest time. A certain amount of premature nut drop is unavoidable and the main reason is from soil moisture stress (the weather). Other reasons can be a shortage of nutrients or pest-related damage. Bottom line, it is not an easy task to bring a good crop of pecans to maturity. It takes a lot of water (and money) and regular spraying (and money) to keep the crop clean and healthy, and did I mention messy? I’m tired of sweeping off pecans and limbs off my patio! I’ve finally come to the conclusion that they are a pain in the rear. But they do make a nice shade when it’s 105 degrees! It’s hot! It’s Texas!
In the markets as of Aug. 10 — It’s too dang hot to sell or buy cattle.
Visit the Cooke County AgriLife Extension website at cooke.agrilife.org for events and updates. Visit www.cattlerange.com for market reports and ag news.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
