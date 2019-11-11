Happy Veterans Day to all our vets and thanks for your service to our great country! The weather last week started out with misty drizzly couple of days and then the bottom fell out on Wednesday evening through Thursday morning early as a cold front blew through North Texas. The cold front lowered the temps quite a bit and made it feel more like winter around here.
Rain totals in the county were from 1-2 inches north and northwest of Gainesville. The rest of the county got a gully washer receiving from 2 to over 3 inches, with reports of up to 4 inches in isolated locations. The rain will be good for all the winter grasses including our wheat and oat crops if Mother Nature will give it a chance to dry out a little and provide some much-needed sunshine.
I don’t talk about fall calving much because most folks calve in the spring, but there are some that have fall calving herds. Most of those calves come in September-November and we need to keep our mama cows on a good plane of nutrition. Everyone should test their hay for protein and energy (TDN) but especially if you have fall calving cows. If your hay is of high enough quality, there may be no need to supplement your cows right now. There’s no use throwing money on the ground if you don’t need too, so test your hay and see where you stand.
The daily requirements for a 1,200-pound lactating cow is she will consume about 32 pounds of dry matter (hay or standing forage), and need 3 pounds of actual crude protein and 17 pounds of total digestible nutrients (energy). That means in order to feed only hay it will need it to test around 9.5% crude protein and 55% total digestible nutrients. Anything under these numbers will mean you need to supplement a protein source to meet their daily requirements.
If you have spring calving cows that you just weaned calves off of, they need attention too. A 1,200-pound dry cow in mid-gestation will consume 22 pounds of dry matter and need 1.5 pounds of protein and 12 pounds of energy. That equates to hay that tests 7% crude protein and 54% TDN (energy).
Also you will need to have a good idea of what your hay weighs in order to provide enough dry matter. If you test your soil and fertilize according to recommendations, your hay should test at or above the thresholds needed to supply your cows with the correct amount of nutrients.
As you can see it is vital that you do soil and forage testing to make sure your cows are getting what they need and keep your operation efficient. Don’t shortchange your cows; it only hurts your bottom line. Do your part. After all, you’re the boss!
In the markets as of Nov. 9 — The cattle futures market was up a hair this past week on fats, while feeders fell off $2. Slaughter cattle traded up $3 at $115, December live cattle at $119.50 while November feeder steers were at $147. Feedyard closeouts were down to $12 in the red. Cold and wet conditions hindered the calf markets again last week with steers steady and heifers down. Good 600-pound weaned #1 steer calves averaged $1.56 (unweaned calves $1.43). A great set of #1 value-added six weight steers with all shots brought near the mid $1.60’s. Good 600-pound weaned #1 heifers averaged $1.43 (unweaned $1.32). Slaughter cows were down $2-3 with good average yielding 1,200-1,300-pound cows going for $43-53 and 1,800-pound bulls were off $2 at $67-75. Good young medium bred cows/heifers were $700-950.
Visit the Cooke County AgriLife Extension website at cooke.agrilife.org for events and updates.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
