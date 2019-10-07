This cooler weather sure is nice! We received a half-inch to an inch of rain in the extreme southeastern part of the county late Sunday afternoon. The same day there was a small area from north of Muenster, up to south of Bulcher and west of Marysville that got 3-5 inches. The Turtle Hills Golf course being right in the middle of it all. The other 90 percent of the county received very little if any rain.
The wheat farmers were busy last week in the field again, but most were having to replant due to sorry stands or no stand at all. Replant 2019 as one good friend called it is underway, and it’s just an added expense on already burdened farmers. It’s always something and this year a combination of everything that could happen, did. As one farmer I was visiting with on the phone this morning stated, the 3-4 inch hard rain a few weeks ago caused the crop to drown out in places, or made the soil crust over in others, therefore preventing it from even coming up. On top of that, what did come up has been hit by fall armyworms. I visited with another farmer in my office this morning that was concerned about losing a stand in one of his fields due to the combination of too much water and fall armyworms. He did get a good stand but he had to spray for worms last week and it’s sure not looking very good in that particular field, while another field across the road looks pretty decent. And you want to be a farmer or rancher?
Fall armyworms are hitting most fields and pastures pretty hard and folks are busy spraying to control them. Because of the worms there are several producers that are holding off on planting their wheat, even some that graze it, while a few are just throwing their hands up in frustration and saying the heck with it and calling it prevented planting acres.
The cattle are still looking fat and happy with grass belly deep, so there should be some standing forage for grazing on into the winter. We have had more grass this year than any year I can remember since 2004. A lot of hay was made this year, yet we still have grass sticking out our ears. It’s a great problem to have but It will be going south before long.
Not many have weaned their calves yet because they are utilizing all the grass to put more pounds on their calves, and the market is in the tank too, so they are hoping that the market will go up soon and they can get a little more money for their hard work. It’s a great lifestyle but it’s never easy.
In the markets as of Oct. 5 — The cattle future markets was up a little on fats but feeders were down a few dollars. Slaughter cattle trade was up $4 at $107; October live cattle was up $2 at $107 while October feeder steers were down $2 at $142. Feedyard closeouts didn’t bleed as much red ink this week at $180. Not much of a trend available for steer and heifer calves due to limited offerings. 600-pound #1 steer calves were steady at $1.52 (unweaned $1.42) and same weight #1 heifers averaged from $1.35-1.42 (unweaned $1.22-1.32). Slaughter cows were up a few dollars on a light test. Good average yielding 1,300-pound cows were going for $55-64 and 1,800-pound bulls were steady on a light test at around $76-84. Good hay is hanging around $60-70 per roll and $6-10 for squares.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
