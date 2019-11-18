It’s been rather cold this past week, especially at night with several nights down around 20 degrees and most all nights below the freezing mark. With that being said, the weekend sure was nice and pleasant! Last Monday when the front blew in, we experienced strong howling winds and bone-chilling cold. The strong wind did help thrash some pecans for us. On the average year we would just now be receiving our first freeze of the season. We didn’t get any moisture this time, thank goodness, or it would have been in the form of snow with it being so cold.
It’s been a little over a week and a half since the last rain and fields are slow to dry, but there are quite a few farmers and ranchers I have talked to that are hoping to get the rest of their wheat in the ground if it will dry out enough. Right now, we have approximately 65-70% of wheat that has been planted in the county. We need to get the rest of it in the ground by Thanksgiving at the latest. The wheat, oats, ryegrass and other winter pastures are about two to three inches tall and have been just sitting there with very little growth so far, especially the replanted wheat. There are a few decent wheat pastures with some stocker calves on it, but they have hay out too.
The majority of ranchers have weaned their calves by now and the market has not been good this fall. Last week the Noble Research Institute sold their good value-added, long weaned (60 days) calves with every shot under the sun at El Reno. They always top the market, but I thought they should have brought a tad bit more this time. They had 167 head of 575-pound steers average $1.53 per pound, 180 head of 625-pound steers averaged at $1.45 per pound, and the heavier calves did the best with 181 head weighing 681 pounds averaging $1.50 a pound. They always have a great set of calves to offer and they do everything the right way with their Integrity Beef Alliance Program so you should check it out!
I want to let everyone know that there are some $500 Ag scholarships available in the county for qualified high school seniors and first year college students who plan to major in a field of agriculture. We have the applications here at the office if you would like to drop by and pick one up or I can email it to you. We have five available from the Cooke County Junior Livestock Show due Dec 2. Our Cooke County Ag Advisory and Livestock and Forage Committees have four available, also with a due date of Dec 2. The deadline is coming up soon, so I wanted to give everyone a heads up one last time. We have tremendous young people in Cooke County, and we would like to do what we can to help further their college education and help them to become productive members of the future ag community.
In the markets as of Nov. 16 — The cattle futures market was at a stalemate last week on fats and feeders. Slaughter cattle have stalled out at $115. December live cattle were stuck at $119 while November feeder steers are stuck at $147. Feedyard closeouts were $5 in the red. Overall, beef indexes show a slightly upward trend for the past 60 days. Good 600-pound weaned #1 steer calves averaged $1.52 (unweaned calves $1.43). Good 600-pound weaned #1 heifers averaged $1.40 (unweaned $1.30). Slaughter cows were up $1-4 with good average yielding 1,200 to 1,300-pound cows going for $45-57 and 1,800-pound bulls were up $2 at $69-77. Good young med bred cows and heifers were still $700-$1,050 with limited numbers available.
Visit the Cooke County AgriLife Extension website at cooke.agrilife.org for events and updates.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.