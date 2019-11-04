We received more rain last week with most of the county getting from 1 to 1.5 inches. Tuesday produced the majority of the rainfall and Wednesday was a slow drizzle/mist. Halloween was nice for all the youngsters to trick or treat, trunk or treat, treat and eat or whatever it’s called nowadays. We went with our three grandkids and as always, we all had a blast! I drove the getaway truck and ate candy. Ha.
It sure is wet anywhere you go around these parts. We got our second and third freeze of the season on Thursday and Friday morning with temps getting down to the mid- to upper-20s. All the warm season grass is done for this year, though there should be quite a bit of standing forage out in some pastures. I have heard several ranchers say that they have quite a bit of standing forage, possibly enough to get them to the first to the middle part of December without feeding any hay. I think that is pretty common in Cooke County. Yes, the protein and energy levels drop after a hard freeze but there can still be adequate levels to take care of your wet bag cows after weaning. If not, you can feed a little supplement to help them make it on the standing forage without breaking the bank.
Wheat pastures look poorly for the most part but at least most farmers got it up this time. Just depending on the amount of rainfall and how well the field drains as to how poorly it looks. I guess the good news is it’s not as wet this time as it was in the fall of 2018, at least so far.
Most folks have weaned their calves by now, though I still see quite a few big calves out in pastures here and there throughout the county. If they have not been weaned, this freeze will likely convince them to do so. Weaning weights are all over the place but for the most part they are above average this time. The market prices remain depressing, especially for the fresh weaned calves and cull cows. These two classes of cattle are the most important to our rancher’s bottom line. There is not much demand for un-weaned calves right off the cow, but demand is a bit stronger for long-weaned calves.
There are still some stocker calves out there that were on warm season summer grasses, but I look for most of those to go to the feedlot or a grow yard (having health issues) after this killing freeze we had last week, especially since there are no winter pastures ready to turn in on. Some operators try to keep stocker calves by feeding hay until the wheat pastures are ready, but they may have a long row to hoe this year. I guess it just depends on how much high-quality hay one has stored up, and will it pay? Put the pencil to it; you’re the boss!
In the markets as of Nov. 2 — The cattle futures market was up this past week on both fats and feeders. Slaughter cattle traded up $2 at $112, December live cattle was up $3 at $119 while November feeder steers were $4 higher at $149. Feedyard closeouts were down to $49 in the red. Demand was good for heavier weight feeder cattle that will finish in April, and up several dollars. Cold and wet conditions hindered the calf markets last week but heifers were up. Good 600-pound weaned #1 steer calves averaged $1.54 (un-weaned calves $1.42). Good 600-pound weaned #1 heifers averaged $1.47 (un-weaned $1.35). Slaughter cows were down $2-5 with good average yielding 1,200-1,300-pound cows going for $43-54 and 1,800-pound bulls were mostly steady at $73-77. Good young medium bred cows and heifers were mostly $750-$1,050.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
