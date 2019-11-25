I hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving this week with family and friends; I know I plan to! We sure have a lot to be thankful for here in good ol’ U.S. of A.! We are blessed to live in the greatest country on earth with all the freedoms we enjoy each and every day. We all eat way too much and I expect this year will be no different for most of us, so enjoy all that home cooking! And remember those that are less fortunate and lend them a helping hand when the opportunity arises.
We received from a half to one inch of rain last Wednesday and Thursday throughout the county, and some cooler temperatures for several days. We have had plenty of soil moisture this fall with September bringing us three to four inches of rain, October bringing five to six inches and now November with three to four inches of rainfall so far.
The forecast calls for more rain on Turkey Day and Black Friday, so November is not near finished. So far, the past three months have brought us 11-14 inches of precipitation; add to that whatever we get this Thanksgiving, and yeah, it’s dang sure been a wet fall! The pastures and fields have been waterlogged and every time it thinks about drying out here comes some more of the good stuff.
I think we were pretty lucky just to get most of the wheat in the ground, although we only have about 75 percent of it planted right now and some of that we had to mud in. There are not many oats planted this year either, but most of the ryegrass and other winter grasses are up but not doing much so far. I did see several ranchers last week before the rains came, doing some last-minute no-tilling in some coastal fields and native pastures. Wheat, ryegrass, clovers and winter peas are the winter crops of choice for most ranchers.
As for the cattle, most everybody is done weaning and culling cows this time. Weaning weights were good but the market prices were sure enough depressing. When compared to the calf prices in 2014-2015 when the market was at its peak in the cattle cycle, and the highest prices we had ever seen and maybe ever will see, well, cut those prices in half and that is where we are today. I hear the experts say that we are at the tail end of this cattle cycle so hold on to your knickerbockers, hopefully prices will improve in the near future.
The stocker boys that have calves are still feeding hay waiting for the wheat to take off. They may be feeding hay for a while, it looks like to me, so it’s a good thing we have an ample supply. Others are waiting to buy calves.
I have been picking up a few pecans for the last couple of weeks and seems like we had a pretty good crop this fall. I will have more information on the pecan crop in next week’s report.
Stay safe and Happy Thanksgiving!
In the markets as of Nov. 23 — The cattle futures market remains stuck on fats but lower on feeders. Slaughter cattle were up $1 at $116. December live cattle was still stuck at $119 while January feeder steers were lower at $139. Feedyard closeouts were $25 in the red. In the calf markets, the heavier calves were bringing the most money. Good 600-pound weaned #1 steer calves averaged $1.50 (unweaned calves $1.40). A truckload of fancy 600-pound Angus steers brought $1.59. Good 600-pound weaned #1 heifers averaged $1.40 (unweaned $1.30). Slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher with good average yielding 1,200 to 1,300-pound cows going for $45-58. 1,800-pound bulls were up $5-7 at $76-84.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
