The bottom fell out last Friday as we received 3 to 6 inches of rain in the center of the county, from Callisburg to Lindsay and from the Red River to a couple miles south of Gainesville. The rest of the county received up to an inch just depending on your location. It rained a little last night and this morning too. I guess Mr. El Nino didn’t get the memo that he was supposed to pull up stakes and head on out. OK, it’s probably the tropical disturbances, right.
Some farmers had it in overdrive last week trying to get some wheat and oats in the ground before the rain came, especially those that graze winter pastures. About half of them did and the other half are wishing they had. Those that put some wheat in around Sept. 1 have had to spray for fall armyworms already, and some sprayed their bermudagrass pastures north of Callisburg and north. Wheat farmers that don’t graze are not in a real big hurry and hope they can wait out the armyworms to keep from spending more money spraying. Be sure to scout your pastures, hayfields and crops often to stay ahead of the hungry little pain in the wallet.
The milo harvest is in the books and reports are that yields are all over the place but the price was pretty steady at $6. Too much of the good stuff in the early part of the season caused yields to vary greatly. I am hearing milo yields anywhere from 1,800 to 5,000 pounds per acre with the average around 3,000-3,500 pounds per acre, and test weights are mostly average with some a little light.
The double crop beans are maturing as we speak and should be ready before long. We have tons of grass in the county so the cattle are all doing extremely well and it should be a good fall for selling some heavier calves if your grass wasn’t washy and had some strength to it. The cattle market is in the tank and with the amount of forage available this summer and early fall, many cow-calf producers may not be in a hurry to wean and sell calves like some years when we are extremely dry. The feeling is the market has got to go up; if not we are all going to go broke.
That reminds me, we are having our annual Fall Beef Cattle Management Program on Oct. 3 at the Cooke County Fairgrounds and we have Ron Gill, our beef cattle extension specialist, who is going to talk about the calf markets, weaning and value-added programs that can help you make up your mind on marketing your calves and maximizing returns. We also have some other great speakers to talk about managing your grass and cool season pastures from the Noble Research Institute and the Natural Resource Conservation Service. I will be speaking on strategies for weaning your calves and culling your cows and how to keep from leaving money on the table. I hope you will be able to join us for this good educational program! Give me a call or email by Sept. 30 to sign up so you can get a great steak lunch too.
In the markets as of Sept. 21 — Slaughter cattle traded at $102. October live cattle was at $99 while September feeder steers were at $140. Feedyard closeouts were a dreadful $236 in the red. Light numbers and good demand for 600-pound #1 steers calves averaged $1.55 (unweaned $1.43) and same weight #1 heifers averaged $1.35 (unweaned $1.26). Slaughter cows and bulls were mostly $2-6 lower. Good average yielding 1,300-pound cows were going for $53-58 and 1,700-pound bulls were around $73-80.
Visit the Cooke County AgriLife Extension website at cooke.agrilife.org for events and updates.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.