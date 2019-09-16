The weather was sure nice last week and this week we have some rain in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. It did rain out west of us on up into the Panhandle last Thursday and Friday but it didn’t make it here. This is the time of year we start getting some action in the Gulf of Mexico and south of the border that can spread up our way; we just don’t want another Hurricane Harvey.
I tell you what, we have a lot of grass out there and it’s about as green as I have ever seen it this time of year. Folks are in the hay patch or talking about another cutting of hay, or buying more cattle and that’s unusual as most years we are all scrambling to find enough hay for the winter or already feeding hay because it’s so dry. This year has been one to chalk up as not the norm and we are all thankful for the good crops made and abundant forage, and all those fat cattle roaming the range!
The milo harvest is all but finished and reports are still coming in with the average being around 3,500 to 4,000 pounds per acre countywide. A more firm number will be coming in future reports for both milo and corn. I believe I was a little high on the corn harvest estimates last time at 140-150 bushels per acre. It looks like it will be closer to 115-125 bushels per acre, but it’s still a great harvest.
A few folks got some wheat in early and already up while others put some in the ground last week, and the rest are busy plowing and getting ready. Grazing wheat and oats need to be planted as soon as possible sometime in September to maximize the grazing season but seed wheat can be put in anytime from September into November. Those few that have some wheat already up have had to spray for fall armyworms.
Yes, fall armyworms have been reported south of Muenster and north of Callisburg near Dexter so start scouting your pastures often. If you find more than four or five worms per square foot over the area then it’s time to spray and get them stopped. Prevathon and Lambda-Cy have been the two insecticides of choice so far and they have even been tank mixed together for more economical control. Prevathon cost from $18-20 per acre and has a long residual of up to 30 days while Lambda-Cy about $2-3 per acre but has very little residual (two or three days). So by using a reduced rate of Prevathon or Coragen with Lambda-Cyhalothrin you can reduce the cost per acre to around $10-12 per acre and still get good residual control. That is where Beseige comes in; it is that combination of the active ingredient in Prevathon or Coragen (chlorantraniliprole) and lambda-cyhalothrin to give you that treatment option. Another good option is the addition of a growth regulator like Dimilin or Intrepid to a pyrethroid insecticide and that application can extend the control period for fall armyworms at around $7-10 per acre. Please visit our website at cooke.agrilife.org for all the latest information and all you need to know about battling the little buggers, or contact me.
In the markets as of Sept. 14 — Slaughter cattle traded at $99. October live cattle was at $98 while September feeder steers were $137. Feedyard closeouts were a dreadful $275 in the red. On a light test, 600-pound #1 steers calves were $1.40 and same weight #1 heifers were $1.28. Slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady on a very light test at all markets. Good average yielding cows were going for $58-63 and 1,600-pound bulls were around $84-86.
Visit the Cooke County AgriLife Extension website at cooke.agrilife.org for events and updates.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
