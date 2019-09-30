We received some good rains the first three days of last week. Sunday was the wettest day with up to 2 inches falling in the southwestern quarter of the county, and for the three-day total they received around 3.5 inches. Everyone else received from 1-1.5 inches with the exception being a strip just north of Gainesville to the Red River over to Callisburg and Walnut Bend where they also received around 3 inches total. The month of August was sure not the typical month we usually see, where it’s hot and bone dry. This year’s August was quite the opposite and we received from 5 to 10 inches on average, and up to 14 inches in some areas of the county. The first 19 days of September were dry with no precipitation, but then we got some decent rains on Sept. 20 and 22-24 putting the September total at 2-4 inches on average with some isolated areas receiving up to 7 inches total.
It’s been a dang good year here in 2019 though it started out very wet and continued raining through the spring. Overall the wheat, oats, corn and milo crops were above average on total yields, with some fields producing well above average, but some of it was affected by too much moisture and missed the mark. Over half of the farmers and ranchers got some wheat drilled in during the first three weeks of September, mostly those that use it for grazing during the winter. It’s looking nice and green in those fields, and I noticed on the way in to work this morning that some just came up over the weekend. I look for some to hold off for a week or two and hope the armyworms go away.
Yes, more fall armyworms were reported last week and have been here and there over the last few weeks with heavy infestations in places. Some have sprayed already but I look for a lot of folks to get pretty busy fighting them off over the next week or two as more hatch out from last week’s moisture and now heavy dews. They are in cattle pastures too and they will probably need spraying if you want to keep most of your grass. We do have tons of grass out there so I guess it depends on how much you want them to graze for you! There has been a lot of hay put up this month and more that could be put up in October if you have a mind to. I have never seen so much grass for this time of year, and really all year for the most part. Continue to scout for the fall armyworms and holler at me if you need some help deciding what insecticides to use. We have all the information you need to know about fall armyworms on our website too so check it out!
In the markets as of Sept. 28 — The cattle future markets bounced back up a little so that is welcome news! Slaughter cattle trade was up a dollar at $103. October live cattle was up $6 at $105 while October feeder steers were up $4 at $144. Feedyard closeouts were down $16 at $220 in the red. Light test on 600-pound #1 steer calves averaged $1.54 (unweaned $1.43) and same weight #1 heifers averaged $1.35 (unweaned $1.22). Slaughter cows were up a few dollars on a light test. Good average yielding 1,300-pound cows were going for $55-62 and 1,800-pound bulls were up a few dollars on a light test at around $76-84. Good hay is hanging around $60-70 per roll and $6-10 for squares.
Visit the Cooke County AgriLife Extension website at cooke.agrilife.org for events and updates.
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
