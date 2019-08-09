I wanted to make everyone aware of what is going on in Texas concerning vesicular stomatitis virus. This is a viral disease that affects mostly horses and cattle, but can affect other livestock like sheep and goats. So far there are 27 Texas counties that are under quarantine and have an infected premise, which means VSV has been confirmed in those counties.
VSV normally has an incubation period of two to eight days before the infected animal develops blisters that swell and burst, leaving painful sores. The virus can be transmitted through direct contact with infected animals or by blood-feeding insects. If VSV is confirmed, infected animals are quarantined for 14 days after clinical signs of lesions are observed. This short-term quarantine helps prevent the movement of animals and the spread of the disease to other premises, fairs or markets.
So what are some strategies for helping to prevent VSV on your premises? Even with the best defensive measures, VSV could infect your herd. Here are some tips may help protect your livestock: Control biting flies, keep equine animals stalled or under a roof at night to reduce exposure to flies, keep stalls clean, feed and water stock from their individual buckets and don’t visit a ranch that’s under quarantine for VSV; wait until the animals have healed. The best advice I can give you is stay connected with your local veterinarian! He is staying up to date with the Texas Animal Health Commission and the Department of Agriculture in fighting this outbreak.
The 2019 VSV outbreak began on June 21, 2019, when the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa confirmed the first VSV-positive premises in Kinney County, Texas. New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming and Oklahoma later broke with cases which were confirmed by NVSL. To date, 114 premises in 27 Texas counties have been quarantined for VSV; of the 114 premises quarantined,16 have been released.
Since Friday, July 26, the Texas Animal Health Commission has received reports of 16 new confirmed cases of vesicular stomatitis virus and 65 new suspect cases. All cases of VSV had been found on equine premises until July 30, when the first case of VSV was confirmed in cattle in Gonzales County. Confirmed positive and suspect premises are quarantined for at least 14 days from the onset of lesions in the last affected animal on the premises. Premises that have laboratory diagnostic confirmation of VSV are categorized as confirmed positive premises.
Once a county is confirmed as VSV-positive, new premises presenting with clinical signs of VSV in that county are not required to be tested for confirmation of the disease, but the premises will be quarantined and classified as a suspect premises. The newly confirmed and suspect premises are under quarantine by the TAHC. Affected horses and cattle will be monitored by regulatory and authorized veterinarians until premises are eligible for quarantine release 14 days after clinical VSV signs are observed.
The Texas Animal Health Commission releases situational updates on a regular basis so visit their website for the latest on the outbreak and I too will help keep you informed on what is going on in the weeks to come so stay tuned. But I cannot stress enough that your local veterinarian is your best source in protecting your premise from VSV. With this disease, he is the boss!
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
