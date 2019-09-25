On my way home every day the last few weeks, I’ve been gazing out into the pastures thinking about all the different kinds of warm-season weeds that are dominant this year. Well, not every day, as several days a week it’s dark already.
It’s been a great year for growing grass, but some folks evidently like to grow weeds as well. Let’s see if I can remember all of them. First, and the one I see the most often is the ole Bitter Sneezeweed (yellow flowers). I have had many office visits with folks bringing this in for identification. The second most prominent weed this year is Snow on the Mountain or Snow on the Prairie (they are a little different, but are tall with white flowers), then Ragweeds, Broomweeds, Marestail, Milkweeds, Sunflowers, Cockleburs, Silverleaf Nightshade, Crotons and Thistles. These are the most common but there are plenty of others out there that are tucked here and there, some thick, some not so bad.
There are thousands of species of weeds from broadleaf to grassy weeds out there and this year seems like we had a bumper crop of the ones aforementioned. I realize that there are some places that can’t be sprayed because of thick brush or the pasture is too rough, economic reasons etc. But I see a lot of places that could be sprayed and should be sprayed in my opinion, especially if you are grazing any type of livestock.
Of course weeds can rob grasses of sunlight, moisture, nutrients and have little to no forage value for most livestock (goats being the one exception in certain cases). Some will argue that it is not economically feasible for them to spray and I understand that in some instances. They will also say there isn’t much grass to start with so why spray the weeds? Well there might be ample grass if it had half a chance and didn’t have to compete with a dense stand of weeds.
There are all kinds of arguments for the pros and cons of weed control, whether chemical or mechanical. Some folks are against using herbicides and that is their prerogative, but maybe they could take care of it by shredding it or hiring it done. Then there is the argument that pollinators like honeybees and butterflies need all these weeds and flowers to survive. I agree they do need some flowers left out there to live on and make honey and my argument would be there is no way you could ever get rid of all the flowers and weeds on your place unless you use aerial spraying, and that is out of the question for most of us because that would break us or the bank.
It’s really too late this year to use a herbicide on spring-born weeds because they are hard to kill when they are mature, but next spring would be the ideal time to apply an herbicide to your pastures when weeds are relatively small at around 4-6 inches in height. That is the optimum time to get a good kill using a post-emergent herbicide treatment.
This time of year, the only good options are shredding or mowing them down, or burning them with a prescribed fire, which by the way is nature’s way of controlling them and it’s the cheapest method too.
Now what about cool-season weeds and grasses that are on their way up to find air? They don’t seem to be as big a problem on most places because there are less of them than those too-many-to-count warm-season weeds that come up in the spring.
One that can be a problem and the most predominant cool-season grass that some call a weed is annual ryegrass, and you either love it or hate it as it can be a valuable forage or a difficult weed. Ranchers tend to like it or at least tolerate it, but farmers tend to hate and cuss it. That’s a discussion for another day.
There are a few others we could talk about like Henbit, bluegrass, Texas Groundsel and especially thistles. Thistles can be very invasive and should be controlled during the winter in the rosette stage. Several broadleaf herbicides are effective against thistles if they are in the rosette stage, and also Henbit and Texas Groundsel, or Texas squaw-weed as some call it. If you’re trying to control annual ryegrass and bluegrass then about the only option is to use a glyphosate product during the winter when warm-season grasses are dormant.
There are so many different broadleaf herbicides products out there to choose from so I am going to just name a few that work real well in our neck of the woods on pastures and hay meadows in the spring and fall. For broadleaf weeds there is 2, 4-D, or products that contain a percentage of 2, 4-D, like Grazon P+D, Grazon Next HL and Cimarron Max. Then there are other products not containing 2, 4-D like Cimarron Plus, Pastureguard and Chaparral. For those tough-to-kill weeds that don’t have much leaf surface area, like Bitter Sneezeweed and Broomweeds, you will need to use a higher dose.
So whatever approach you choose to managing weeds on your place is your business, and it’s your money, whether you believe you’re saving it or throwing it away. But if you’re trying to grow grass for your livestock then you might want to consider some type of weed control to optimize your grass resources. That’s a decision you will have to make based on your production goals, because after all, on your place, you’re the boss!
Marty Morgan is Cooke County Ag Agent for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Reach him at 940-668-5412 or marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
