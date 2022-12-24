Gainesville is a merry place to celebrate Christmas. We have a wonderful Christmas parade. We have a beautiful tree lighting ceremony on our courthouse steps and our downtown area decorates so well that one could mistake it for a scene from a Hallmark movie. It’s a merry time of year.
In a world that tries to secularize everything Christmas included, which is a time to celebrate the birth of Christ, we can celebrate the goodness of God in more locations in the area than shops to Christmas shop.
There are more churches than banks here. There are more churches than fast food restaurants.
Gainesville is a merry place to celebrate Christmas.
Christmas is about decorations and winterscapes and yummy treats. It’s about celebration and family and Santa Claus.
It’s about gifts and love. We give gifts because we love. We give gifts to those we love.
God gave us Jesus, the best gift ever, because he loves. He loves you, he loves me, and he instructs us to love each other. John 3:16, reads “For this is how God loved the world: He gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life” and it started in a manger 2,000 years ago.
This year for Christmas give the gift of love. Other elements of the holidays fade. Snow melts. Candy canes get eaten. Christmas lights get taken down.
The day passes. But a gift of love? A gift of love remains.
“The salvation of man is through love and in love.
I understood how a man has nothing left in this world still may know bliss, be it for a brief moment, in the contemplation of his beloved,” writes Viktor E.
Frankl in Man’s Search for Meaning. Up against the brightness of this season, it would be remiss not to mention those who’s hopes have fallen. Things like cancer, mental health and deaths don’t recognize this season, and they certainly don’t cease to exist because we’re busy going about our merriment. There are those in our community who need your love. Be the bright light in their life. Create a moment of bliss, if even for a moment.
A warm smile, a heart spoken ‘Merry Christmas,” or an invite to a Christmas Day celebration can mean more to a stranger, can mean more to an unloved person, than the best gift you could ever give. Love your loved ones, love the unloved, love those that are hard to love.
Gainesville is a merry place to celebrate Christmas because of the love you have to give.
Et lux in tenebris lucet…And the light shineth in the darkness (J1:5).
Born in a manger, wrapped in swaddling clothes, the light of the world was born, loving you, loving me. Let’s celebrate Christmas by loving each other with that same love.
Merry Christmas, Gainesville. May it be filled with love, peace, and joy – and yummy treats and candy canes too.
Andrew and his family live in Gainesville, where he enjoys backyard barbequing, working out and practicing his faith. He is a marketing consultant for a Fortune 500 client located in Plano.
