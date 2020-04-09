The Gainesville Daily Register has been Gainesville and Cooke County’s primary news source for 130 years, providing local information you both need and want. The current coronavirus coverage has underscored the importance of that responsibility.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue due to the virus crisis has added to what already had been economic challenges throughout the newspaper industry, causing us to restructure our resources so we can continue to fulfill our vital local mission.
Effective next week, we will begin a three-day-a-week print publishing schedule by discontinuing the Wednesday and Friday print editions. We will continue publication and delivery to print subscribers and newsstands on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
You will still have access to all our news, features, sports, comics, puzzles, advertisements and other print content Wednesday and Friday — as well as the other three days — on our replica electronic version of the newspaper. It is accessible through our website, www.gainesvilleregister.com, by clicking on the “E-Paper” listing in our main menu.
If you have not activated your electronic access to the website and E-Paper, call us at 940-665-5511 and we will get you set up. The E-Paper is provided at no extra charge to print subscribers and features the same format as the print paper with some extra benefits, including allowing you to make the type as large as you want. It can be read on a desktop computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone. It is also eco-friendly, never late and never wet.
Readership changes, newsprint and ink prices, print production expenses and delivery cost have resulted in community newspapers around the country publishing newspapers in print fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy in the future.
Editor and General Manager Sarah Einselen provides further details about our changes in a column on page 4 of today’s issue. If you have questions about our restructuring plan, please contact her at editor@gainesvilleregister.com or 940-665-5511.
This is a remarkable community with people who truly care about it. We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
And we pray everybody is well and safe.
Lisa Chappell is publisher of the Gainesville Daily Register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.