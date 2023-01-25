Gainesville ISD will soon host a vote about whether they should go to a fourday student school week or not. The decision needs to be made soon so the calendar for the 202324 school year can be finalized. The school board will have to decide either by the January or February meeting.
In short: students would be in class four days each week. To make up the number of minutes students are required to be in class by the Texas Education Agency, the school year will start a little earlier and the days will be around 20 minutes longer.
The “fifth day” will be dedicated to the things usually squeezed into conference periods, before-andafter school, Saturdays and before the school year begins. This will allow teachers to be more prepared and students to be more productive with their time in class.
This looks good on paper, but how does it play out in reality?
I’m not an expert. However, I do know how to listen and do research, so that is what I did.
When I listened, I got mixed reactions. Some were in support, some were against, but most were just confused, especially because they were hearing things that seemed contradictory: “We’ll save on electricity and energy because we won’t have school, but teachers will still be in their classrooms working on the day off.”
“We’ll save on gas and bus drivers, but we’ll still have transportation for kids who need to come in for credit recovery.”
“We’ll save on food by not having to feed kids, but we’ll still have food for kids who rely on the schools for food.”
Most of these are cost-saving measures, and I think there would have been more clarity and it wouldn’t seem so back and forth if the narrative at the beginning was ‘not as much’ would be needed instead of ‘none at all.’
There were a few other things that seemed to be more issues with the presentation and people not understanding how things would work. I was able to do some extra digging to figure it out, but not everyone had that chance to be informed.
Things also didn’t seem to be completely thought through. At one community meeting, it was brought up that food service workers and others who are paid hourly may not work enough hours to qualify for benefits and would have to change jobs. Superintendent DesMontes Stewart assured people that he would look into making sure that wouldn’t happen, but it seemed that the issue had not been brought up already.
In doing research, I found more confusion. For every article supporting the four-day week, another was saying it didn’t work or caused more problems than it solved.
It makes sense from the perspective that no school and no town are going to handle things in exactly the same way. Also, the idea of a four-day week is very new. There aren’t enough schools doing it to say for certain if it works or doesn’t work, and even then most of the schools transitioning to a four-day week have only done so since the COVID pandemic, so we can’t see long-term trends. Okay, so I listened and researched, and where does that leave us? Honestly, it leaves us with more questions than answers, but at least I did get some answers. I have an opinion about the decision I think the district should make and how parents should vote, but I have another opinion that I think is a bit more important. Whatever way the vote goes, GISD needs community support.
GISD is being backed into a corner by the teacher shortage and is about to have to take a leap of faith. Stewart and the school board are doing everything they can to make sure it is as smart of a leap as they can, talking to people and doing research, but there will be uncertainty with the decision no matter what. There is simply not enough information out there for any choice to be the one correct choice.
No matter what, GISD needs the community on the other side of the leap to have arms outstretched and ready to catch. The district needs understanding that there is no easy answer to this problem. Sitting back tutting about how they should’ve taken their leap of faith in another direction does not solve the issue.
Whichever decision is made, if you do nothing but say it is the wrong decision, it is going to fail. Success comes from making the decision, then figuring out what to do next.
GISD is about to take a leap of faith; is our community ready with open arms to catch?
Anna Beall can be reached at abeall@gainesvilleregister.com.
