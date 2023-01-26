This is our city and we have to work everyday to lift each other up to ensure that our city is the best it can be. Last week, two people were shot to death on the Gainesville’s northside. I also heard that someone was allegedly exposing himself to drivers off of Grand Avenue. These aren’t reports from Dallas or some distant city. This is our city.
Events like these open our eyes and open our hearts.
Our collective sympathy goes out to the two victims’ families whose lives were cut short. It’s saddening that in a moment the perpetrator’s life also ended but in a far different sense. They will be caught and brought to justice.
Most people pass through these locations at least once, if not many times throughout the week. You could have witnessed a double homicide, or your kids riding with you could have been exposed to obscene actions. These are disturbing realizations.
Gainesville is a small town. We see the people we attend church with in supermarket aisles. We see the parents of the friends of our kids while pumping gas. It’s small town America.
As much as we’d like it to be a city filled with cupcakes and rainbows, there is also violence and drug use.
There are people in our city who do their best every day to make community a better place to live. Law enforcement patrols our neighborhoods, and the teachers who pour their hearts into our youth. They confront the realities of our city on the streets and in the classrooms every day. What they do takes courage. It’s been said before, and here said again, they are our heroes.
But, there are also neighbors, relatives, coworkers, employers, and employees who pour into others they know who seem lost. They confront hopelessness with kind words, and unspoken prayers which go unnoticed by the rest of us, and yet have profound impacts on those they touch, bringing encouragement and hope to the struggling. You are heroes, too.
Yes, we have our police department , but we citizens of Gainesville number in the thousands. If you have ever thought about volunteering, from Noah’s Ark to Abigail’s Arms, do it. If you have a niece or nephew taking steps in the wrong direction, intercede. Be their hero. There is no better time than now.
It takes courage to say something when you see something. Your courage today prevents bad outcomes tomorrow and improves the community we’ve all chosen to call home.
Living in a small town means we know each other. We see each other when we’re out and about. We’re acutely aware of each other’s hopes and aspirations, as well as each other’s struggles and challenges. Gainesville wins when we lift each other up, when we become change agents in others’ lives, and when we love our neighbor as He loves us.
It’s real easy to get caught up over national issues, like which politician is hiding which secret document where. There’s not a whole lot one can do about that. But improving our city by improving the lives of those around us is something each one of us can do.
Andrew and his family live in Gainesville, where he enjoys backyard barbequing, working out and practicing his faith. He is a marketing consultant for a Fortune 500 client located in Plano.
