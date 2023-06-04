June has begun, and for many people that means celebrating LGBTQIA+ Pride Month. I know just by saying that, there will be people who are upset, but also there are people who are upset when they are not represented in their local news, so calm down and take your turn to be upset.
I think that is the main thing that confuses me: people being upset that people different than them exist. I remember being taught as a kid in Sunday School that there are all kinds of people, and God loves them all dearly.
In addition, I grew up on the Christian cartoon “VeggieTales,” and almost every episode ending with, “God made you special, and He loves you very much.” No asterisk, no “unless,” no “only if.” Just God made you special, and He loves you very much. I remember being taught to share God’s love, but is denying people a right to exist really sharing God’s love?
I once heard an argument that someone was worried about the immortal souls of members of the LGBTQIA+ community. They compared it to allowing someone to drive recklessly on the road and making sure they were comfortable. I see it more like people are taking a different route than you think they should take. Maybe they want the more scenic route, or the route with less traffic, or any other reason that is frankly none of your business. If you grab the steering wheel from them and try to turn onto the route you think they should take, you are just more likely to cause a wreck than letting them take a different route.
Ultimately, it is a matter of respect. You don’t have to understand, but LGBTQIA+ people do deserve respect, and that includes using the name and pronouns that a person prefers.
The Gainesville Daily Register staff had a training session recently with Jim Zachary, the director of training and development for our parent company, CNHI. He compared it to him having the childhood nickname, “Jimmy Lee.” Now he goes by Jim, and he commented on how pretty much the only person he says is allowed to call him Jimmy Lee is his mother. If anyone else called him that, he’d feel disrespected.
I can also understand. For most of my life, I’ve had people call me “Anna Banana.” It was cute when I was younger, but the joke has gotten stale. There’s now maybe a handful of people who call me that, usually because they’ve called me that since I was a kid and/ or they’ve shown that they respect me through other means, such as asking if it is okay if they call me that. However, if I barely know someone and they call me that, all my defenses go on high alert, wondering why they think that we are close enough for them to use that nickname.
Most people don’t question it if someone wants to go by another name, whether it be outgrowing a childhood nickname, going by a middle name, coming up with a nickname that is easier to pronounce or any other reason. Why is it all of a sudden a problem when someone wants to go by a name that better matches their gender identity?
I could go on and explain different identities more. I could go off about how many translations of the Bible take scripture to be more against rape and adultry than being gay. I could talk about how many intersex people there are not born male or female and how unless you have had your chromosomes tested you don’t really know for sure if you have one X and one Y chromosome or two X’s. I could go through each letter and explain what exactly LGBTQIA+ means.
However, there’s plenty of resources on those things written by people wiser than me online. I’m not going to try to make you understand if you don’t want to; I will encourage you to do some research and try to understand, but I can’t force you. However, even if you don’t understand something, you can still respect it. One of my favorite jokes I’ve seen online in response to people “not understanding” LGBTQIA+ identities is, “Well, I don’t understand Chinese, but I still respect that it is a language and I respect the people that speak it.”
As a minimum, please use the names and pronouns people ask you to use, recognize that you will never know someone better than they know themself and show others basic respect.
Anna Beall is a staff writer with the Gainesville Daily Register. She can be reached at abeall@gainesvilleregister.com.
